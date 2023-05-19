Chatham-Kent Council approved contracts for various infrastructure projects in town in the consent agenda at its May 8 meeting.
LEA Consulting Ltd., of Windsor, was awarded the contract to provide engineering services for the Cathcart Street storm sewer and watermain replacement project.
Huron Construction Company of Chatham received the hot-mix resurfacing contract, and Autoform Contracting London Ltd. was approved for sidewalk replacement and concrete repairs for projects across Chatham-Kent.
Eight companies submitted tenders for the Cathcart Street project, with Chatham-Kent’s Engineering Division recommending the approval of LEA Consulting’s bid of $143,155.97, including HST.
The report to Council stated that Ecosystem Recovery Inc. was retained in 2020 to complete a long-term master stormwater servicing plan for Ridgetown.
Cathcart Street was identified as a priority project to address localized flooding concerns.
The municipality conducted a closed-circuit television review of the sanitary sewers along Cathcart Street earlier this year and found the sanitary sewer to be in good condition and not require repair or replacement. The mainline sewer will remain, but the existing sanitary sewer service connections will be replaced to the property line as part of the reconstruction. The existing 150 mm diameter cast iron water main of an unknown age will also be replaced.
The installation of concrete curbs and gutters, as well as expanding the existing sidewalk to Head Street, will also be considered as part of the project.
The consulting engineering work will be initiated this year, with the construction and inspection services completed in 2024.
Funding will come from the Public Utilities Commission’s sanitary sewer and watermain lifecycle budgets ($47,527.78) and the municipality’s storm sewer and road lifecycle reserves ($95,628.19).
Meanwhile, this year, 52 projects using the hot-mix resurfacing process across Chatham-Kent are scheduled. The roads were selected based on rehabilitation history and Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating. Field inspections were conducted with StreetScan, a vehicle equipped with 3D imaging technology, to determine the type and extent of various surface defects and determine a PCI value.
In Ridgetown, Alexander and Jane Streets will get repaved. Alexander Street will be repaved from Richard to Marsh Street, while the resurfacing on Jane Street will be between Broadway Ave. and Harold St.
Five repaving projects are scheduled in the Rondeau area on Bates Line, Centre St., Fourth Ave., Fifth Ave. and Kent Bridge Road, and a portion of Rose Beach Line.
Three other streets in Ridgetown are among 10 provisional projects, which will be completed if budget and schedule allow. Erie Street N. (from Morgan St. to Main St.), James Street (from Erie St. N. to Water Sat.), and Tiffany Street (from Erie St. N. to Water St.) are on the provisional list.
If provisional repaving projects are not completed this year, these sections will be placed in the 2024 hot-mix asphalt resurfacing contract.
The municipality used the same StreetScan system 3D imaging technology to measure various surface defects to determine a Sidewalk Condition Index (SCI) value to identify suitable sidewalk candidates for rehabilitation in this contract.
Sidewalks on Marsh Street, from Alexander to George, and George Street, from Maple to King, will be rehabilitated. Spot repairs will also be conducted on several sidewalks in town.
Ninety-eight percent of the funding for the road resurfacing projects will come from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund ($6,927,213.41) and the other two percent from the Bridge Lifecycle Reserve ($141,371.70). Funds from the OCIF are distributed to support small, rural, and northern communities to renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure.
The sidewalk projects will be funded by the Sidewalk Lifecycle Reserve ($364,844.86) and Trails Lifecycle Reserve ($80,000.00).