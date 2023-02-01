THUNDER BAY, ONT. — With building season optimistically around the corner, the City of Thunder Bay has started the interactive online tool, Before You Build: A Guide to Planning and Permitting for Home and Small Business Projects.
Joel DePeuter, the city’s director of development services, says the guide brings readers through a step-by-step process on how to ensure their project conforms to legislation and regulations.
“The guide is targeted towards homeowners and small businesses,” he said. “For many of those homeowners and small businesses beginning or considering a project, it may be the first time that they’ve worked through a renovation or business move project and this guide is here to help.”
Information in the guide on the following common development projects include relocating a business, creating a new lot, adding a second unit or rental property, building a deck and building a shed, garage or accessory building. The city receives “hundreds” of referrals for these types of projects every year. On the local business front alone, outdoor patio build referrals increased to 60 in 2022 from three in the pre-COVID era in 2019.
The guide, which was created with contributions from the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, and supported by the province’s Streamlined Development Approvals Fund, includes videos that can help the builder understand the steps required to plan and build a particular project.
“It really simplifies some of the existing information to be readable by people that aren’t development professionals,” DePeuter said. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for anyone to determine what information they need to have on hand before they start their project, so they can comply with the rules for building in Thunder Bay.”
In addition to the online guide, this spring the planning and permitting process will also become easier with a new portal that will allow online submission for some processes.
Go online at www.thunderbay.ca/beforeyoubuild to view the Before You Build guide, along with the informative videos.