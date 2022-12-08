Gather your best comfy pants and slippers because the Holiday Pajama Ball is coming to the Grande Prairie Public Library (GPPL) on Dec. 17.
“We’d love to see many families join us for some holiday spirit,” said Erika Stamp, GPPL children's programming co-ordinator.
The GPPL Children's department is hosting the ball that will include card-making, Christmas music, storytime and cookie decorating. Cookies were donated by New Horizon Co-op.
“This is actually going to be our first official pajama ball,’ said Stamp.
She said the idea for the event came from a co-worker who attended a pajama ball at their child’s school.
“We wanted to take that same idea of it being a very easy thing to plan for the parents.”
Invitations are available at the library, but they are not required for the drop-in event.
Stamp said the invitation is more of a way to add excitement for the event for children.
She said the event is expected to have around 70-80 people in attendance, noting recent events have seen about that many people.
The event will be hosted on Dec. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m., and children under the age of 12 are asked to be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 780-531-3580 or visit gppl.ca.