The committee of the whole has recommended that Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council approve the issuance of a letter of support in respect of Lansdowne Telephone's application for funding from the CRTC's Broadband Fund to expand broadband services within the township.
And it appears council will approve the letter of support.
Lansdowne Telephone is proposing to install a fibre optic wholesale point of presence (POP) in Ivy Lea, Mallorytown Landing, Mallorytown and Seeley's Bay. Construction of POPs is the first step in deployment of a high-speed fibre optic network.
The POPs are nodes from which "last mile" fibre optic cable can be run to homes and businesses. Lansdowne Telephone advises that the POPs are available for internet service providers to purchase capacity (the ISPs would rent bandwidth on Lansdowne's fibre optic cable) to offer broadband services to customers (once last mile cabling is installed).
Lansdowne Telephone's funding application is for financial assistance to construct the POPs. Council heard that it has indicated that it intends to install last mile cabling after the POPs are completed.
Lansdowne Telephone estimates that CRTC will inform whether the funding application is approved in or around January 2024. If approved, Lansdowne Telephone would commence working with the township for consent to run fibre cable along township road allowances.
Coun. Jeff Lackie backed the letter of support.
“I’ll be voting in favour of this,” Lackie said. “I recently just switched everything in my house to the fibre optic, including television, internet, and it’s a great system. I look forward to more and more people getting it, as this will help.”
Coun. Terry Fodey agreed.
“Any progress is just that, and if we can support a local company with local employees, that’s even more of a reason to support this,” Fodey said.
Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke echoed Fodey’s and Lackie’s comments.
“If they’re going after funding that will further serve residents of this municipality, who are we to stand in the way?” Smith-Gatcke said.
