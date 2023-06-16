With two days to go before a federal byelection in Oxford, a new poll suggests the Conservatives are in a tight fight to hang onto the riding.
Tory candidate Arpan Khanna and his Liberal challenger David Hilderley are deadlocked, each with the support of 38 per cent of decided voters, heading into Monday's byelection in the longtime Conservative stronghold, the poll by Mainstreet Research indicates.
Eight per cent of decided voters surveyed would back New Democrat Cody Groat and six per cent Wendy Martin of the People's Party of Canada, according to the snapshot of voting intentions.
Seven per cent of respondents indicated they'd opt for another party.
Mainstreet surveyed 473 riding residents by phone June 13 and 14 for the poll. The results are considered accurate to within 4.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Respondents were asked which party they'd back if an election were held that day.
Polling at the riding level, such as in Oxford, is more difficult than conducting a provincewide survey, but the general thrust of the snapshot in time is "a pretty good expectation" of where things stand, Mainstreet analyst Robert Martin said.
Oxford is one of four ridings in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba where byelections are being held Monday to replace three MPs who have retired from politics and another who died. Two of the seats were held by the Conservatives and two by the Liberals.
Former Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie held Oxford for 19 years until he retired in January. A former Woodstock police chief, MacKenzie was re-elected in 2021 with 47 per cent of the popular vote compared to 20 per cent for the Liberal candidate.
In the 10-riding London region, the Conservatives won seven seats including Oxford in the last general election, the Liberals two and the NDP one.
Liberal John Finlay, elected when Jean Chretien's Liberals swept to power in 1993, was the riding's last Liberal MP, serving until 2004.
For a riding the Conservatives have held so long, the tight race with the Liberals isn't good news for party leader Pierre Poilievre, Martin said.
He suggested factors in play that could be hurting the Conservatives include a controversy that erupted over the party's nomination race, in which an anti-abortion candidate was disqualified and MacKenzie – whose daughter had been seeking the nomination – filed a formal complaint that Khanna had improper endorsements by big-name Conservatives including Poilievre and former party leader Andrew Scheer.
The nomination battle grew so contentious, the top two officials in the Conservative riding association quit following Khanna's win.
MacKenzie threw his support behind the Liberal candidate, Hilderley, a real estate agent and former school teacher and principal.
Khanna is a lawyer who made a failed bid for a Brampton seat in 2019 and chaired Poilievre's Ontario campaign when he ran for leader of the party.
The tight race suggested by the poll could reflect Tory infighting, but it might also be a sign of how Oxford's makeup is changing, said Sam Routley, a doctoral candidate in political science at Western University.
"A lot of people who are from London, or even Toronto, (are) moving to that area," and they tend to be more liberal, he said.
"This sort of partisan in-fighting, as much as it's covered in the media, really doesn't make that much of an impact normally. Mostly, because the vast majority of people don't pay attention to that extent."
Byelections generally have a lower voter turnout than general elections, with older voters more likely to cast ballots. Martin said. He noted the polling suggests the Liberals have an edge in that age group.
"You're looking at a Conservative lead with the under 50s, but then a Liberal lead with the over 65s," he said.
That, along with an "unpopular" Conservative candidate, makes for a "perfect storm" where the Liberals have a chance to win, he said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada