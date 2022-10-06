by Mark Page, Local Journalism Initiative reporter
A new Official Community Plan for the Village of Slocan was set to go to a vote after clearing the final hurdle of public input on its way to becoming the guiding document for future development in town. The next step was a special meeting of the council scheduled for October 3, where the plan will get its last reading before being voted on at the October 11 regular council meeting.
"It's a significant revision, a significant update," Village of Slocan Mayor Jessica Lunn said. "There is a lot of change in our town since the last OCP."
An OCP needs to be adhered to when creating future planning and bylaws, such as those governing zoning, development, traffic and signage. Lunn says OCPs are usually rewritten every five to ten years, but Slocan has not revised its in over a decade.
At a hearing on September 20, the public was invited in a formal session to comment on the plan. No one came forward. According to Lunn, this is a success. After the meeting, she said they had received a "ton of input from the community" throughout the process.
"I took it as a sign that through the engagement process, people did have the opportunity to comment," Lunn said, adding this "reflected the fact the community did not have issues."
This new OCP creates five land use areas designating what type of development is right for different sections of town. These include residential neighbourhoods, the village core, environmental and ecological areas, community gateways and the former mill site.
The mill closed in 2011 – after the last OCP was written – but between 2016 and 2021, Slocan has still seen substantial growth. Census figures cited by the OCP show population growth of 37.5%, increasing to 397 residents during this period. There is a similar jump in school enrollment from 63 to 97, illustrating a demographic of families moving to Slocan as opposed to people buying second homes or investment properties.
"We've got people moving here, moving here to live here," said Fraser Blythe, who was on hand from Selkirk Planning and Design to present the document to the public. Selkirk began working on the project in January, using several rounds of surveys and community engagement to try and get a picture of the interests of Slocan residents.
"This really is a community document," Lunn said. "They connected with every single group they could connect with."
This new influx in residents will undoubtedly lead to more development, which the plan addresses in a way that is intended to create "diverse infill" according to Blyth, meaning different types of development being encouraged in the different land use areas. The village core of Harold sSreet would ideally have multi-use buildings with commercial storefronts on the first floor and residences above, for example, while in other areas of town only four-unit residences would be allowed.
The specifics of these rules will eventually be laid out in new zoning bylaws, which council can begin amending once the OCP is approved. Lunn expects this will be taken up by the next council in 2023.
Also to be addressed by future council members will be the Mill Master Plan. The Village purchased the land last year and has not yet decided exactly what will be built there. What the OCP does say is that the land directly adjacent to the lakeshore should remain public while the rest of the mill site will eventually be open to mixed-use development it says should fit "with the character of the Village of Slocan."
For now, the mayor and council members say the community having input throughout the process has led to a document reflecting a diversity of interests.
"It really was a community driven project," added Councillor Joel Pelletier after the hearing.