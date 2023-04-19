Want to learn to play chess? The Taber Public Library has a program to teach you how.
According to Dawn Kondas, program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, the ‘Learn to Play Chess Program’ has been advertised for about a month. There are no registrations as of yet, Kondas says.
Kondas states that the library did attempt to offer a similar program prior to COVID, but nobody took an interest. This, Kondas says, was due to the fact that many of the schools already had chess clubs implemented into their programming or provided other opportunities to play.
“How our current program came about was a recent graduate from the University of Lethbridge that ran the Chess Club there, has moved to Taber and offered his services to anyone at the library,” Kondas says. “He prefers a small one-on-one session with no more than three people at a time.”
Kondas says that anyone, regardless of their age and skill level in chess, who is interested in registering for the program can leave their name and contact information at the library.