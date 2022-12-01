Now unsealed letters between Laurentian University and the Ministry of Colleges and Universities reveal how the university aimed to use the CCAA process to cover up the full extent of its financial mismanagement from faculty members and the public.
The two documents were sealed by the court at the beginning of Laurentian's insolvency proceedings in early 2021. Referred to as "Confidential Exhibit EEE" and "Confidential Exhibit FFF," the letters were exchanged just days before Laurentian publicly declared insolvency and filed for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act on Feb. 1, 2021.
At the time, Laurentian lawyer D.J. Miller argued that the documents should not be disclosed before mediation, or potentially, at all.
"It is something that reflects the commercial position of the university and the reality of the financial circumstances in which it finds itself," he said.
But in October, Laurentian sought an order to make the letters public, following its exit from the CCAA process. The university publicly announced Monday that it had met the necessary conditions to emerge from creditor protection.
The letters were released later that day.
Avoiding CCAA main condition for last-ditch Ministry grant
The first letter, written by Ross Romano, the Ontario's minister of Colleges and Universities, was sent Jan. 21, 2021, and proposed providing Laurentian with a $12 million grant to address immediate cash flow needs.
The grant followed a request from Laurentian weeks earlier in December to provide $100 million in financial aid, to fund operations over three years, and to cover termination and severance payments.
In her report on Laurentian, released Nov. 17, Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said the timing of Laurentian's request "gave the Ministry minimal time over the holidays to review the proposal, and it didn't have the benefit of an independent consultant report that could have verified information about Laurentian's financial situation."
That sentiment is reflected in Romano's Jan. 21 letter.
"At this point in time, we are not in a position to provide support on the order of magnitude of $100 million," he wrote. "I believe it prudent that the government has the benefit of an independent third-party review of the financial situation at Laurentian in order to inform our decision-making."
Instead, the letter proposed establishing a Special Advisor on the Long-Term Financial Sustainability of Laurentian University, to independently assess the situation and provide recommendations on the next steps.
Meanwhile, the ministry proposed the $12 million grant. Romano said the money would be provided in two parts and was conditional on Laurentian's agreement to collaborate with the special advisor's review.
It would also require that Laurentian not file for protection under the CCAA if it wished to receive the funding.
"The objective of this approach is to support the ongoing operations at Laurentian while the Special Advisor can complete their work and provide independent advice to government to help inform next steps," Romano wrote.
Laurentian refused financial aid
On Feb. 1, 2021, Laurentian declared insolvency and filed for CCAA protection. Just days earlier, former university president and vice-chancellor Robert Hache issued a 23-page letter to Romano refusing to accept the Ministry's conditions for the offered grant.
In his letter, sent to Romano on Jan. 25, 2021, Hache said Laurentian was "pleased to received a response to the urgent financial situation," and confirmed their willingness to engage with the special adviser.
At the same time, he said the $12 million grant proposal would not be sufficient, and they were not willing to accept the condition to not file for CCAA protection.
"We also indicated by way of our discussions that $100 million would not be sufficient to address all financial issues that currently exist," he said, in reference to its rejected funding request.
According to Hache, significant funding assistance would not be enough to manage their insolvency "if restructuring was done outside of a CCAA proceeding without the ability to make changes more quickly and in the absence of any mechanism to compromise existing obligations."
He added that the administration had "assumed that there may have been dialogue" between themselves and the Ministry regarding any proposal for assistance, despite the short timeline they'd provided for feedback.
CCAA pushed as best option
Throughout the letter, Hache repeatedly touts the CCAA process as the best way forward for Laurentian, emphasizing the potential consequences and costs of choosing another option. In essence, Laurentian administration had already made up its mind by the time the letter was sent.
"(The Ministry's) proposal prohibits the commencement of a CCAA filing but does not appear to consider the additional cash requirements, increased risk, and personal exposure that arise after Feb. 1, 2021 if a CCAA proceeding is not commenced," wrote Hache.
In one section, he is concerned that choosing to work with the Ministry instead of filing for CCAA would create more expenses, which Laurentian was not in a position to repay. For example, he predicted that in February and March 2021, the university would owe $1.3 million in debt servicing of principal and interest payments to lenders, and $1 million in ordinary course trade parables, if Laurentian did not file for CCAA.
In that same period, LU officials were also worried about $4.3 million in wage and source deductions, and $1.6 million in vacation pay for two additional months for employees.
Laurentian's proposal was to instead use creditor protection to make dramatic cuts to academic programming and faculty to reduce overall costs. That would include cutting at least 55 programs and 124 full-time faculty.
Without the CCAA, he worried that the university could not make the cuts officials wanted while adhering to contractual obligations under collective agreements with staff and faculty unions. That would include over $48 million in termination pay if 100 full-time faculty were let go.
"We see no scenario in which these reductions would be voluntarily agreed to by (the Laurentian University Faculty Association)," he said. "Even if it could be achieved outside of a CCAA proceeding, it would require years of attrition from voluntary departures … and substantial severance obligations."
Hache characterized these obligations as a barrier to Laurentian's financial recovery that needed to be overcome. It was an argument he used in his letter to justify a CCAA filing, claiming that the process would allow those obligations to be "addressed and compromised," rather than fulfilled.
CCAA would also allow the 97 outstanding grievances filed by union members against the university to be cleared. With the existing collective agreement expired, Hache said their position with LUFA was "tenuous" and they were aware of the union's intentions to file a complaint to the Ontario Labour Relations Board.
"We cannot delay bargaining with LUFA for another two months, and LUFA may insist upon terms of a new collective agreement, failing which they will go on strike," he said. "If certain steps are taken by LUFA … those events are incapable of being reversed at a later date by a CCAA court. A delay of two months could therefore create irreparable harm for Laurentian University’s efforts to effect a restructuring."
Under the CCAA, Laurentian could block the union's ability to pursue recourse, while fast-tracking massive cuts and saving money by relieving university officials of their duty to provide compensation to those they dismiss.
University wanted to keep documents secret
One of the reasons Laurentian wanted to dodge its contractual obligations was to avoid triggering the financial exigency clause.
Found in its collective agreement with LUFA, the clause ensures a collaborative and transparent method of addressing a financial crisis, which includes negotiating staffing cuts in a fair manner.
But Hache worried that pursuing this route, instead of the CCAA, would open the university to reputational damage by revealing the depths of its financial mismanagement to the public.
"LUFA will also seek production of documents that put our financial position, including the historical practice of not setting aside restricted funds, into the public domain," he said.
The CCAA would not only allow the university to hide behind closed doors, it would also protect senior administration and board members from litigation and liability.
"In the absence of a CCAA filing, the University and the Board would have no protection for those liabilities, some of which include potential personal liability for the members of the Board. Those include liability for wages … vacation pay and source deductions to name a few," he said.
He also said the insolvency had created operational difficulties that included disclosure obligations that they wished to avoid, including to insurers, donors, and research agencies.
Faculty members had become increasingly suspicious of delays in grant applications, and were "unaware of the reason for it," and many large donor agreements were stalled.
He said they had lost their ability to sign new research grant applications while their insolvency remained secret. But disclosing their financial position, he said, "creates tremendous risk for the university and its Board" without the CCAA stay of proceedings.
In response to a request for comment, Laurentian provided a brief statement, but did not answer questions about details revealed in the letters.
"Now that we have successfully exited CCAA, we are focused on the road ahead and look forward to building a sustainable future for Laurentian, our students and community," they said.
Faculty union shocked by cuts
In a statement released Monday, LUFA said the unsealed letters "confirm that the university administration was intent on ramming through cuts and circumventing LUFA and the democratically elected university senate in the process."
“These documents are shocking in the detail they provide about Laurentian’s secret longstanding plans to gut the university by terminating over one-hundred faculty and slashing dozens of programs,” said LUFA President Fabrice Colin.
With the CCAA process now ended, LUFA said it will be exploring all available options to hold the new university administration accountable and implement improvements to governance. That also includes advocating for investments to increase faculty complement and re-establish cut programs.
Colin said the union is also calling on the provincial government to provide funding to ensure faculty members and staff who were terminated under the CCAA process receive full severance pay.
"In this way, the government can begin to mitigate some of the damage caused by their irresponsible inaction," he said. “This correspondence reveals the Ford government knew the university was in financial difficulties and planning cuts at least six months before the CCAA was triggered. This raises serious concerns about why this government did not do more."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
