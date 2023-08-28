Secondary students at Ridgetown District High School will not have to worry about their teachers walking off the job this fall if Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation members agree to a proposed deal that was struck with the provincial government on Friday.
The 2023-24 school year begins next Tuesday, September 5, with the threat of teachers’ strikes looming for students at RDHS’s secondary and Grade 7-8 wings, Naahii Ridge Public Elementary and St. Michael Catholic Elementary.
Teachers in all four schools and across the province have been working without contracts since August 31, 2022.
But students at RDHS – and all English public secondary schools in Ontario – can see the light at the end of the tunnel with the announcement of a proposed deal between the OSSTF and the provincial government.
The proposal would see bargaining continue until October 27, and if a deal isn’t struck at that point, the two sides will enter binding arbitration to settle unresolved issues.
OSSTF bargaining unit presidents and chief negotiators overwhelmingly recommended that 60,000 education workers and secondary school teachers accept the proposal.
Members will vote in September.
If accepted, the proposal provides there will be no job action or lockouts during this round of bargaining.
If the membership votes against accepting the proposal, bargaining will continue with the threat of strike action.
“Today represents a critical point in this round of bargaining,” said OSSTF President Karen Littlewood. “Since beginning bargaining 13 months ago, OSSTF has been fighting to improve the learning and working conditions in Ontario’s schools, but the Ford government and school boards have refused to be a fair partner in these negotiations.”
“This process is not a tentative agreement, but it does promise to break any impasse by bringing in a third-party arbitrator to seek a fair and just resolution,” Littlewood said.
While the OSSTF calls the deal a proposal, Education Minister Stephen Lecce calls it a “tentative four-year agreement that, if ratified by the union’s members, will keep students in class where they belong.
“If this agreement is ratified, a student who entered Grade nine in an English public high school last September will have their entire high school experience free from the threat of teacher strikes,” Lecce said. “That’s something all of us can celebrate.”
Meanwhile, teachers and education workers in the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (RDHS Grade 7-8 and Naahii Ridge) and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (St. Michael) will be taking strike votes this fall unless a deal can be struck with the province.
The OECTA, representing 45,000 elementary and secondary teachers in publicly funded English Catholic schools, announced last week that its members will be taking a strike vote Oct. 18-19.
The ETFO announced two weeks ago that central strike vote meetings will occur in September and October.
René Jansen in de Wal, OECTA president, said the association has reached a critical moment in the bargaining process as negotiations with the province have been ongoing for more than a year.
“However, the Ford Conservative government has failed to demonstrate real interest to engage in meaningful discussions about the critical issues facing publicly funded education in Ontario,” Jansen in de Wal said in a media release from the OECTA.
“The Minister (Lecce) has said he wants to ‘discuss details at the table,’ but almost 15 months into bargaining, the scope of negotiations has still not been finalized, and the creative solutions we have proposed to move the process forward have been rejected out-of-hand, often without explanation or alternative suggestions,” Jansen in de Wal said.
“Actions speak louder than words, and none of the government’s actions to date suggest they are serious about working toward realizing a fair deal,” he added.
Jansen in de Wal said bargaining will continue while the strike vote is being conducted.
ETFO President Karen Brown said as a result of the lack of sufficient progress in negotiations with the provincial government, in-person meetings to conduct central strike votes will be held across the province from mid-September to mid-October.
She said the union has repeatedly tried to get the government to talk about important issues, such as improved support for students with special needs, violence in schools, compensation, fair and transparent hiring practices, workload and working conditions and smaller class sizes.
Brown said the government has refused to engage in any meaningful discussions about these priorities.
“ETFO members have been without an agreement for almost a year,” Brown said. “They have been patient, but their patience has run out.”
“We need the Ford government to take bargaining seriously and to act in good faith, as required by law,” she said.Brown said the ETFO’s goal is to reach fair and reasonable agreements without taking job action.
The ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel and professional support personnel.
The province did reach an agreement with one school union earlier this year.
Canadian Union of Public Employees reached a collective agreement in the spring, which its Local 1238 members ratified with the Lambton Kent District School Board in May.
The union represents custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistants, secretaries, library and computer technicians and other school-based and central staff members.
Last November, 55,000 CUPE members across the province conducted walkouts, forcing public schools – including those in Ridgetown – to close on Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7.
The employees walked off the job despite the province introducing Bill 28, the ‘Keeping Students in Class Act,’ declaring the strike illegal while imposing a contract on the workers.
The sides reached a tentative agreement late on November 7, avoiding closures at elementary and secondary public schools that would begin the next day.