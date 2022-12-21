ST. MARY’S – Councillors for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s breathed an audible sigh of relief at their regular council meeting on Dec. 12 as Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan shared an early Christmas present.
“Regarding the new municipal planning strategy and land-use bylaw [MPS-LUB],” she said “we did get notice back from the province … They were both approved as submitted.”
To which Warden Greg Wier expressed the sentiments of his fellow councillors: “Perfect. Good news … That’s great news.”
The documents – which were sent to the province for ratification in October – have undergone nearly two years of development in consultation with hundreds of members of the public, two separate elected councils and at least two consultants on several aspects of research and writing. They will now serve as the new blueprint for everything from land use to community economic development, replacing a strategy ratified in 2006.
The MPS-LUB has the status of law in the municipality. The provincial government’s official guidebook in the subject says that “while a municipality cannot act contrary to its MPS, it’s not obliged to any particular project.”
In the St. Mary’s case, the municipality wants to “capitalize on its rural and coastal character, its natural beauty, its bountiful natural resources and its proximity to the province's densest urban centre” to be “a place of prosperity, inclusiveness, and resiliency.”
Key considerations of the plan include: ensuring Sherbrooke is suited to different forms of housing and commercial expansion; creating more options for affordable housing; expanding tourism opportunities; improving communications and transportation infrastructure; balancing employment and job creation with sustainable natural resource use; and making municipal regulations easier to understand and administer.
Said Jordan at last week’s council meeting: “The process [is] finally completed, so [this] comes into effect as soon as it’s published in a newspaper.”