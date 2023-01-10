The North Hastings Children’s Centre Algonquin Inodewiziwin Family and Child Centre held their annual Winter Solstice event on Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NHCS building located at 41 Hwy 127 in Maynooth. Diane Martin, the Indigenous Cultural Coordinator with NHCS, comments on the significance of the event and how it all went that day.
The North Hastings Children’s Centre Algonquin Inodewiziwin Family and Child Centre had their annual Winter Solstice event on Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was open to all families, EarlyON groups and the community at large, and offered a chance for everyone to get together for a feast and to celebrate Algonquin traditions in a modern context. Martin says that they had an overwhelming response for their event this year, as they did for all the events they hold throughout the year.
“Winter solstice is a special day for our Indigenous community as we celebrate the first day of winter with a gathering and feast of traditional foods. As we head into the winter months, it is a time for us to reflect and give thanks to mother earth and all living things as we are all connected. It was and is at time to rest and share teachings through oral stories from our elders as we all made crafts, both men and women as the children listened while they played,” she says.
The Winter Solstice ceremony on Dec. 21 began with a smudging ceremony of all attendees present. Martin explained that these traditional ceremonies were done in a circle so that everyone was equal. They sang a traditional song to call in the ancestors to be with them for the celebration and did a song at the end to send the ancestors on their way until they called for them again.
They also sang the “Algonquin Water Song,” to give thanks to the water, because as Martin explained, it is the blood of Mother Earth.
“Without it, we could not survive. And it’s our job to take care of the water as Indigenous people to make sure it stays clear,” she says.
Next up, they sang “Mother I Feel You Under My Feet” to give thanks to Mother Earth and all of creation.
“If humans did not exist, the Earth would still go on without us. We are our own worst enemy, so it’s important to give thanks to all that Mother Earth provides for us,” she says.
The attendees also did some crafts that day, which Martin described. They were ornaments with winter bark, winter wigwam cookie coins, button trees and night sky play doh (so the kids present can learn about the winter constellations).
Both communal drums were on hand that day, named Little Echo and Whispering Wind, although the former could not be played as it was awaiting an opening ceremony as it had just been repaired.
However, the men’s communal drum, Whispering Wind, was played by a group of men that day, including Algonquin Elder Vern Cannon, who along with his wife and another couple had made and gifted both communal drums to the Algonquin many years ago. The men, including Cannon, played “The Buffalo Song.”
Martin then told an oral story to teach everyone about the Winter Solstice, which was called “How the bear got its short tail.” She recounted how this story had been a favourite of the late Elder Ada Tinney, who had passed it down to the other members of the Algonquin.
Finally, the attendees enjoyed a feast, which included beef stew, vegetable roast with winter vegetables, wild rice dessert salad with strawberries and blueberries and Bannock. Finally, there was a maple syrup pudding with a wild berry compote. Martin said that everything was sweetened with maple sugar instead of sugar, as that was the traditional way it was done. All the food was smudged beforehand, and traditionally, the Elders and children ate first, according to Martin. They also made a feast plate for all the ancestors and set it out underneath a tree.
Jane Kali, the executive director with North Hastings Community Trust was there, and said the event was so important.
“The Algonquin community is so generous. I feel really honoured to be here,” she says.
Katie Walker was there with her son Colton, and although they are there a lot for playgroups, this is the first event of this kind they’ve gone to.
“It’s excellent,” she says. “It’s so nice we can all be together now.”