GUYSBOROUGH – Do you have an extra room in your home? Would you consider renting it? The provincial government thinks too many people say ‘no’ to the second question, so it’s taking steps to make saying ‘yes’ a little easier, a move they hope will help alleviate the housing crisis.
In the beginning of August, the province announced that its partnership with online home-sharing platform Happipad is expanding, with a $1.3 million investment over two years, to reach people across the province.
The platform, as a news release on Aug. 4 stated, “does thorough background checks, matches renters with hosts, collects and distributes the rent, and provides dispute resolution support in case of host or renter concerns…Rents through Happipad are typically at rates below those of other rentals. Happipad users also report meaningful social connections, with options to share meals and other household activities.”
Nancy O’Regan, co-chair of the Guysborough County Housing Network, told The Journal: “This is one piece of the [housing crisis] solution and I am hopeful it could help with some short-term needs for visiting health professionals. More important is building more dedicated housing where people can ‘live’ independently of others while they are working here. Working shift work, responding to on-call, emergency calls might not work well for housing-sharing models.
She added, “Not everyone is comfortable sharing accommodations with others, either homeowners or those looking for housing.“
Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG’s) Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche, who reports the news from the Canso healthcare stakeholder group to council, told The Journal via email, “I think this is great. I hope people in our area will use this program.”
MODG Councillor Paul Long, who gives a similar report from the perspective of Guysborough Memorial Hospital and who represents District 1 where a new daycare centre is slated to open this fall, provided the following comment via email, “It is definitely a positive step forward in the housing crisis. The idea of renting out rooms is something that has been talked about before at the housing table discussions, so to see a formalized program for people to register has the potential to be part of the housing solution.
“As for our local needs, time will tell whether or not the people seeking employment at the daycare centre are current residents or from outside the community. It certainly could add an opportunity for people to make some money renting a room to a compatible person. I see it being of greater value in the larger centres with post-secondary students seeking housing opportunities, but given the number of homes with available rooms in rural Nova Scotia, it is certainly worth a try,” Long wrote.
He concluded, “Being a landlord is not for everyone, but with the services provided through Happipad, some people may not be as nervous at entering the rental world.”
For more information on the program, visit https://happipad.com/nova-scotia/.