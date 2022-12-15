Nackawic sisters Dawson and Blake Pollock complete this Christmas fundraising effort on Dec. 13 by delivering financial support to their two chosen charities for 2023
The girls surpassed the original $2,000 goal for this year and even outdid their revised target of $2,500.
Their mother, Erica Pollock, confirmed to the River Valley Sun that Blake and Dawson collected $2,800 in proceeds from selling their handmade Christmas crafts and the raffle of a pair of driftwood paintings.
On Monday, Dec. 13, the girls presented the Fredericton Homeless Shelter with $1,800 and the Learning Disability Association of New Brunswick with $1,000.
"Without everyone's support, this would not be possible," said Erica.
Dawson and Blake began their Christmas charity tradition in 2020, raising money for Nackawic Meals on Wheels the first year. Last year proceeds from their efforts supported the Christmas Daddies program.
The girls are motivated by their love of crafts and desire to give back to their communities.
A year ago, the then seven and eight-year-olds succinctly explained why they took on the charitable tradition.
“Because it is a nice thing to do for people in need,” said Dawson.
“I like helping others,” added Blake.