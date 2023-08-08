The Quebec government is providing $10 million to Inuit and First Nations groups to help them put in place community-based projects to deal with the impact of climate change.
The funding includes $3.5 million for Kativik Regional Government to use through 2026 to develop projects in Nunavik, the provincial government announced Thursday.
“The impact of climate change disrupts every aspect of Nunavik Inuit life” from infrastructure to hunting and fishing and people’s access to food, said KRG president Hilda Snowball in the news release.
She said “Nunavimmiut must be enabled to take part in developing and implementing” solutions to the problems caused by climate change.
Nunatsiaq News asked both KRG and Quebec’s environment ministry for a list of projects that would benefit from the funding, however neither responded by late Friday.