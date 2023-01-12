Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) is expanding its apprenticeship programming after receiving a $341,800 investment from the province, which will result in 80 additional seats this year.
“This funding will enhance our ability to respond to and support the increasing demand for apprentices within our region,” said Caitlin Hartigan, NWP dean of skilled trades.
“We are grateful for this proactive support, enabling our responsiveness to workforce needs and creating a growing and sustainable future for skilled trades in our region.”
The new 80 seats will be split between the Grande Prairie and Fairview campuses.
Grande Prairie will add 20 additional seats to its industrial mechanic (millwright) program and 24 seats to its electrician program. Fairview will add 24 seats to the heavy equipment technician program and 12 seats to the automotive service technician program.
Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard said she welcomes the news.
“Working in collaboration with industry partners to identify workforce development needs, (NWP) is delivering training to address gaps in our workforce, serving the economic growth of Grande Prairie and the region and, by extension, the economic benefit of the province as a whole."
Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education, said apprenticeships are a “cornerstone” of the province's post-secondary system.
“Making sure there are opportunities for students to pursue this type of training in all corners of the province is key to developing a world-class workforce and growing our economy.”
Additionally, NWP is adding a second-period instrumentation course with training aides and equipment being transferred from Lakeland College to be ready for the beginning of classes this month.
“This new intake offering will save students from travelling out of the region to complete their apprenticeship training for their second year of study,” said NWP in a media release.
The new second-year instrumentation lab will be located at the Spartan Controls facility in Grande Prairie as part of the school's “work-integrated-learning and colocation efforts.”
“Starting a trade in your 30s is hard,” said Mark Newstead, second-year instrumentation control tech apprentice at NWP.
“Travelling to Edmonton or Calgary is a large financial and emotional stressor.
“Having NWP offer a second year not only alleviates a portion of that financial stress, but I can see my support group, my family, daily.”
He said he believes being able to study in Grande Prairie will allow him to complete his training faster than if he had to travel for training.
Funding for the additional seats comes from the provinces Apprenticeship Technical Training Grant.