Compensation for Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools’ five executive employees was over $1.1 million for the 2021-22 pay year, and included no raise for the district’s superintendent.
The Public Sector Employers Act requires annual reporting on compensation for executive and exempt employees, including reporting on senior level employees and for executive employees whose base salary is over $125,000.
The board of education’s disclosure report notes a need to maintain competitiveness in the labour market with school districts across B.C. and Canada, particularly Alberta and Ontario; B.C. public sector organizations and certain private sector organizations.
Citing a high level economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in August 2020 the B.C. Minister of Finance placed a performance-based compensation freeze on exempt executive level staff working in K-12 public education for the 2020-21 compensation year. That included the positions of secretary treasurer and second-level superintendents. Increases in recognition of the 2020-21 performance year would be implemented during the July 2021 to June 2022 reporting year, according to the school district.
Boards of education are the sole decision-makers for compensation of their superintendents of schools while salary range and compensation adjustments for all other executive and exempt positions in the district must be reviewed and approved by the British Columbia Public School Employers’ Association.
“You’ll note from the vacation payouts that our executive level team works very, very hard, so hard in fact that they are unable to take all of their vacation,” Trustee Stephanie Higginson said at the Sept. 14 business committee meeting. “And also that some of our staff were under a pay freeze and our superintendent voluntarily took it as well during one of the most complex years in education. So, gratitude to those staff who continue to do an exemplary job despite being under a compensation freeze implemented by the Minister of Finance.”
Superintendent Scott Saywell’s total compensation, inlcuding pension and benefits, for 2020-21 and 2021-22 was $278,984 per year compared to $243,496 in 2019-20, a difference of just over one per cent. Deputy Superintendent Tim Davie’s compensation equaled $234,271 for 2021-22 versus $230,161 in 2020-21. Assistant Superintendents Laura Tait and Don Balcombe were paid $214,875 and $198,053 in 2021-22, respectively, while Secretary Treasurer Mark Walsh received $221,387.
In comparison, the superintendent of the Greater Victoria School District had a total compensation package of $263,741 in 2020-21, the deputy superintendent $235,199 and its secretary treasurer $216,838.