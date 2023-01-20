Perla Javate is no stranger to schools in the West End. After a brief period of retirement, Javate decided to run for, and was elected School Trustee for ward six in the 2022 Municipal election.
Javate has a long history with the Winnipeg School Division, starting work with them in 1984 as a community liaison officer out of Daniel McIntyre Collegiate. Javate was one of the first people hired in this capacity, helping new Canadian families navigate the Winnipeg school systems.
“I was working with elementary [kids] to start with,” says Javate. “Basically working with parents, with the kids, with teachers and administrators to make sure that they understood the Filipino community, where we're coming from, the school system, where the kids are coming from, because you can easily misunderstand the report cards that they bring in.”
Having retired from her position at the Winnipeg School Division three years ago, Javate says her decision to run for School Trustee was not an easy one.
“I had some friends who talked me into it,” says Javate. “I mean, it’s something that never really occurred to me - going into public service is not one of the things I [wanted] to do. I grappled with that because… the one thing I enjoyed after retirement was the feeling of independence.”
Even with her numerous positions of authority in different circles, Javate prefers to work behind the scenes and out of the spotlight.
“Just last night… [after a School Trustee meeting] I went to the washroom and somebody came in,” says Javate. “I was going out and she was coming in and she went past me and said Perla, Is that you? So I looked, just trying to recognize… And she said Perla, you’re just very recognizable,” laughs Javate. “This is a common thing… [but] once I’m out of the chambers, I’m just plain Perla. I’m not a trustee at all times.”
Even though she’s spent more than 25 years with the Winnipeg School Division, Javate says there is a lot to her new role she’s still having to learn. One of the main areas she’s focused on is passing new policies around the changing situations with COVID-19 in schools. Having always been on the receiving end of policy changes in school systems, Javate is still adjusting to being the one to work on and pass those same policies.
When Javate first came to Canada, she had been working as a social worker for a group of almost 100 Filipino garment workers in the Netherlands. When their contract expired and outsourcing to China became cheaper than renewing their contract, Javate found almost all of them jobs in Winnipeg. Javate is still in contact with all 92 families, who refer to her as Tita Perla (aunt Perla).
A strong advocate for the communities around her, Javate is the president of the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba and co-chair of the Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba. She plans on still holding these volunteer positions while serving as a School Trustee.
“friends of mine [were asking me], do you still have time to spare? Because you seem to be filling up all your spare time,” laughs Javate. “But, I don't have a family so this is, you know, I really enjoy what I'm doing with people. I'm a people person.”
Javate, along with ward five School Trustee Dante Aviso and fellow Filipino, plans to promote Tagalog bilingual programs in inner-city schools - something she attempted to kick-start early in her career with the Winnipeg School Division. At the time, Javate’s idea didn’t get a lot of traction.
“Some kids want to disappear, kind of like they don't want to be Filipinos,” says Javate. “They want to be Canadians, right? And the concepts of being Canadian at that time [come] from the television, how [Canadians] behaved and how they dressed up and all that.”
“We went through a period where young children lost their identity,” Javate recalls. “So if you didn't have a strong language within the two of you, children [and parents], then there's a gap.”
Something Javate is looking forward to promoting more of is new Canadian parents become more involved in their school communities. Over the years, she’s recognized a shyness in new Canadian parents to get involved, mostly due to their unfamiliarity with Canadian school systems.
“Here we're used to a system where it should be a partnership between the school and the parents,” says Javate. “Especially if you're new, you have a different culture, it's important that you are heard.”
Perla Javate is the new School Trustee for Winnipeg School Division ward six. Her extensive ward is host to the following schools: Adolescent Parent Centre, Argyle Alternative, Clifton, Daniel McIntyre, Dufferin, Hugh John Macdonald, Keewatin Prairie Community School, Pinkham, Principal Sparling, Sacré-Coeur, Sargent Park, Technical-Vocational, Victoria-Albert, Wellington, and Weston.
If you live in ward six and would like to get in contact with Javate, her email is pjavate@wsd1.org.