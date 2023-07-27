Nix Snow, a local snow removal business, is making waves in the community as its founder, Nick Bohner, receives recognition for his entrepreneurial achievements at this year’s Business Excellence Awards.
Having started the business at the age of 11 shovelling driveways, Bohner's hard work and passion for heavy equipment have propelled Nix Snow to become a profitable and expanding enterprise in the region. Recognizing the potential in the snow removal industry, Bohner purchased his first tractor, marking a significant turning point for his small business. Determined to provide exceptional service, his dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction soon earned him a reputation for reliability and efficiency in Stratford.
The young entrepreneur's talents did not go unnoticed, as he was accepted into the Starter Plus Program through the Stratford and Perth Centre for Business while in high school, where he received funding to help kickstart his business.
Bohner continued to expand Nix Snow and began hiring local community members, primarily consisting of his friends, who shared his work ethic and dedication. Inspired by a mentor from Quebec who emphasized the profitability of large-equipment businesses, Bohner found his passion in heavy equipment operations. As Nix Snow’s client base grew from Stratford to London, Bohner's team now services over 1,500 driveways in Stratford and an additional 1,500 in London, catering to a wide range of residential properties.
Bohner later sought out new opportunities to diversify his business. Recognizing a niche market in lawn maintenance, Bohner expanded its services to include environmentally conscious solutions. With the acquisition of a specialized sprayer truck, the company is now equipped to provide organic spray mulch services that can be done quickly while also maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability.
As Bohner's success continues, he remains dedicated to personal growth and development. This year, he is embarking on his first trip to Europe, entrusting his capable staff to manage the business in his absence. "That's one thing I've always been able to do; I know my staff, and I trust them to do the work while I'm away," he states.
Bohner's entrepreneurial philosophy revolves around pursuing one's interests but also being sure to make money. "Do something you're interested in, but make sure it pays," he advises aspiring entrepreneurs. With his passion for heavy equipment, Bohner demonstrates that success lies in finding and excelling within a niche. "You have to like your job and make it your mission to do well, and you will do well," he said, encouraging others to become industry leaders in their respective fields.
As Nix Snow garners attention, the company's founder, Nick Bohner, leads with exceptional service, community engagement, and niche market expansion, which continues to impress those in Stratford and across London.
