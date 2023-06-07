When Charmaine Okatsiak saw her mother receive a 25-year service award for teaching, she said, “that’s going to be me in 25 years.”
And after receiving her Nunavut Teachers Education Diploma at the Nunavut Arctic College grad event May 26 in Rankin Inlet, she’s well on her way to following in mother Margaret Okatsiak’s footsteps.
“I’m happy that this day has finally come,” said Charmaine after all the awards, certificates and diplomas were handed out. “To be able to come together with my family to celebrate what I have achieved and just to see everybody else accomplish what they have studied for, it’s one of the best feelings right now.”
Charmaine is already working as an Inuktitut teacher, just as her mother did since 1992 in Rankin Inlet, having retired just last year.
“It’s just a special bond between mother and daughter,” said Charmaine about following her mother’s career path. “We both know what we’re talking about. We both have likeminded passions.”
And the heart of that passion for both is strengthening language and culture in Nunavut.
“I’m proud of her,” said Margaret about her daughter.
Pearlie-mae Howard had been taking her college foundations certificate in Cambridge Bay but flew to Rankin Inlet for the graduation ceremony to be in her hometown.
“I’m good, just happy to be graduating in my own community, being able to have my family witness my graduation ceremony,” she said when asked how she was feeling.
Howard added that she was the only person in her course who completed the program this year. She said it was tough but her young daughter, held in her arm during the interview, provided motivation for her to persevere and finish.
“It definitely is tough and challenging but if you’re able to wake up every day with a mindset where you have a goal that you want to finish to benefit yourself and your future, then I don’t think you should let anything stop you,” she said.
And for Jasmine Gibbons, who received a management studies certificate, she was just ready to leave the crowds and celebrate calmly at home.
“Focus on your work and put aside everything else,” she said when asked for advice for future graduates. “If you believe in yourself, apply for college. It would be beneficial for you and really good for you.”
The full list of graduates includes the following:
Management Studies certificates to Jasmine Gibbons, Leora Ikakhik, Colleen Kangok, Vivian Paniyuk, Jakob Voisey and April Wadland.
Management Studies diplomas to Silvia Kalluk and Riley Adams-Lachance.
Skilled Trades Worker - Carpenter certificate to Jared Angulalik.
Skilled Trades Worker - Electrician certificates to Douglas Nanordluk and Joline Tulurialik.
Skilled Trades Worker - Housing Maintainer certificates to Kululaa Kolola, Lucy Nagiyak, Casey Paniyuk and Leo Tatty.
Skilled Trades Worker - Plumber certificates to Lee-Jordon Nauya, Brady Tucktoo and Abraham Jr Wiebe.
Memorial University Nunavut Teachers Education Degree Program to Edna Hamilton-Nakoolak and Charmaine Okatsiak.
College Foundation certificate to Pearlie-mae Howard.