SAINT JOHN • The Saint John jail prisoner was in segregation when he purposely cut himself, unable to control his thoughts.
“It seems evident he’s in a crisis right now,” reads a Jan. 4 email exchange between Amy Cronkhite, an investigator for the province’s Office of the Ombud, and Kristen Colwell, deputy superintendent for the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety.
Cronkhite said the incarcerated man, whose name is redacted from documents obtained by the Telegraph-Journal, called the Ombud’s office, talking about self-harming and “not being able to handle his own thoughts” while in segregation.
Cronkhite asked if someone at Saint John Regional Correctional Centre could go “help him out.”
Colwell replied the man was in segregation following the Dec. 27, 2021 riot in Unit 1A of the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, calling him a “key player.” She said he was under medical observation after he cut himself, meeting with the jail’s doctors and nurses regularly.
In the days following the jail riot, several men were placed in segregation, with one man suffering a mental health crisis and another accusing jail staff of withholding his medication.
The man in crisis was released from the jail two days after the Ombud’s office contacted the jail, Colwell says in a Jan. 6 email.
The Telegraph-Journal obtained hundreds of pages of email exchanges, government records, first-person accounts, repair bills and more through a Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act request.
Daily notes written by corrections officers show five men were placed in segregation following the riot, which caused $400,000 in damages and injured seven corrections officers. No inmates were reported injured during the three-hour riot.
The reports frequently refer to the incarcerated men taking “their hour,” or the one hour per day they are allowed outside their cells.
One report says another man who “instigated” the riot further protested while in segregation, accusing jail staff of “playing games with him” when a nurse forgot to administer his medication.
“Client should remain in [segregation] for a lengthy time,” a note by corrections officer Glendon Murphy reads. “Client thinks he’s the boss and doesn’t like to hear NO as an answer.”
Given that “incredibly difficult,” high-stress and dangerous conditions within jails naturally exacerbate mental health issues, events like riots should come as no surprise, according to El Jones, an assistant professor of political and Canadian studies at Mount. St. Vincent University.
“We should be alarmed by degrading human rights conditions within these jails,” she said. “If we have to have people in jail, we need more mental health programming.”
Jones added the United Nations has called for segregation to be used as little as possible, and abolished altogether if a person is suffering from mental health issues.
“People who are experiencing a mental health crisis need mental health treatment, not criminalization or segregation, which will just exacerbate the condition,” she said, noting segregation can cause hallucinations, rage, violence, or other anti-social behaviour.
“All of these things can lead to the exact conditions they’re trying to prevent, where people end up in a crisis and commit violence.”
According to court proceedings, Charles Snodgrass, 36, was the inmate at the centre of the riot, with the Crown describing him as “extremely upset” over not receiving Lyrica, a medication for anxiety and other ailments. His lawyer, Carley Parish, said the medication was required due to a traumatic injury dating back to 2014.
Crown prosecutor Rebekah Logan said as Dec. 25 fell on a Saturday, the Christmas Day statutory holiday was being observed on Monday, Dec. 27, and no medical staff were available to respond to his request for medication.
Snodgrass and six other men were charged with partaking in a riot and mischief causing damage over $5,000.
Snodgrass pleaded guilty to the charges and received a two-year prison sentence, which Judge Kelly Ann Winchester said was necessary to show incarcerated people they can't "get what they want by destroying a unit."
The judge encouraged Snodgrass to take part in any counselling available in the federal penitentiary system.
Andrew Leblanc, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges but wouldn’t apologize for sticking up for Snodgrass, saying “he’s a good friend of mine and I would do it again.”
But it takes more than just a few people to start a riot, according to an expert in Canada’s prison system.
“There needs to be a dynamic in place where enough people agree, what you’re experiencing is a systemic issue at the time of incarceration,” said Sandra Bucerius, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Alberta.
While she wouldn’t call riots over access to medication a typical occurrence, she noted a “large portion” of the incarcerated population experiences mental health concerns.
Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, a psychiatric teaching hospital, estimates rates of mental illness are about four-to-seven times more common in prison populations than in the community, citing poverty, drug use and intergenerational trauma and abuse as possible factors.
“If you’re desperate for medication to stabilize your physical or mental health, and you’re living in a very volatile setting, and able to convince people things like medications are being withdrawn from you on a continued basis by staff, you might be able to gather enough people around you that are willing to have a riot,” Bucerius said.
“There must have been enough people who felt that holding up the medication is a real systemic issue for multiple people there.”
Judy Désalliers, a spokesperson for the province's Department of Justice and Public Safety, said corrections officers receive annual training on how to recognize emotional distress.
The department also partners with regional health authorities and the Department of Health for mental health services and addictions support, Désalliers said.
"Clinical assessments are also completed with all clients upon admission, and medications are administered as prescribed."
Kris McDavid, a spokesperson for Horizon Health, said there is always at least one nurse on duty in the Saint John jail, including statutory holidays.
A lack of mental health resources has been identified as an issue in jails and prisons across Canada, says Sheila Wildeman, co-chair of the East Coast Prison Justice Society and an associate law professor at Dalhousie University.
It’s something her organization hears from incarcerated people in Nova Scotia, and “we’re not surprised to hear the same concerns arising in New Brunswick jails,” she said.
Furthermore, the stressful conditions in jails and prisons are “not independent” from the actions of incarcerated people, as “the stress people are experiencing of course affects behaviour,” she said.
Wildeman says New Brunswick “cries out” for an “in-reach” project, wherein non-incarcerated people amplify the concerns of people in custody.
“Without that, people get so desperate, you’re more likely to see the last-resort property damage.”