Tonight, the Bonfield Agricultural Society is hosting its annual general meeting at the Bonfield Parish Hall, at 100 Yonge Street. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m., and all are welcome to attend. The society needs more help to keep things running smoothly, so members are hoping to attract new board members at the meeting.
To serve on the board, you must first become a member of the organization. It costs $5 per year to join, or $10 for a family membership. Positions available include president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer, as well as directors.
Plenty of positions are available, so if you’ve always wanted to help the Agricultural Society, here’s your chance. “We really need more hands on deck to keep the Fair going in the years to come,” explained Dee Chaput, the Fair Committee Chair.
Indeed, the Bonfield Fall Fair is the marquee event the Agricultural Society organizes, and it relies on volunteers to help make the event a success. The last fair took place over the weekend of August 19th, and the annual event has been going strong since 1890.
“Our board is made up of only a few dedicated, hard-working valuable people,” Chaput said, and “the Bonfield Agricultural Society really needs more members.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.