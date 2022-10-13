Following their evaluation earlier in the summer, Strathmore’s Communities in Bloom (CIB) has emerged victorious in this year’s provincial edition for the 6,001-15,000 population category, winning for the second time, a five-out-of-five bloom ranking.
Chair of Strathmore’s CIB committee Rob Pirie said it is an excellent feeling to have been recognized.
“The committee has worked very hard, the community has done a lot of work and I think it’s certainly something that we are very proud of,” said Pirie. “We were recognized for our partnerships and I think that’s a really important thing because the motto of Communities in Bloom at all levels is ‘growing great places together,’ and I think that is really what we are doing in Strathmore.”
Communities in Bloom judges were welcomed to Strathmore on Aug. 4, to be given a tour of the town and shown all the local developments and exploits.
Following the evaluation, Pirie said the town was given a copy indicating areas to which the judges offered their recommendations to improve, as well as noting what has been done well within the town.
Having been recognized at the provincial level, Strathmore’s CIB branch now has the option to attempt to achieve national recognition.
“The national level is based on an invitation and of course, the first thing we had to do was win the provincial, so that was the key thing,” said Pirie. “Now that we have done that, we will have to see what we end up doing. We haven’t made any decisions – that would be something that we as a committee will have to discuss with the leadership in Town and town staff.”
Communities in Bloom presented the award to the Town during the regular council meeting on Oct. 12, as the award was received by CIB on behalf of the Town of Strathmore.
Pirie added since receiving the provincial recognition, the CIB committee has received a lot of support via social media.
“Communities in Bloom as a whole idea is just to celebrate the community together. We can’t do that without using social and print media helping to get our ideas out there,” said Pirie. “I think Strathmore is doing very well. I think the community certainly has changed over the years and we have many things to brag about. It’s not just jobs, it’s our way of life and quality of life and I think Communities in Bloom is helping to celebrate that.”
This is the second time Strathmore CIB has been awarded the possible highest ranking of five-out-of-five-blooms, the last time being in 2018 when the last judges were welcomed to Strathmore.
Pirie explained now that a high bar has been set, Communities in Bloom intends to maintain its good practices and partnerships within the local community.