Stettler town council decided to move ahead wth offers on three brand new pick-up trucks and other equipment. The decisions were made at the March 21 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read tender results for new pick-up trucks which were presented by Director of Operational Services Melissa Robbins, who noted her department was prepared for higher prices but pleasantly surprised by those that came in.
Although the Town of Stettler needed four new trucks, Robbins stated tenders were only sent out for three vehicles.
“Three tenders were prepared and sent to the three local dealerships,” stated Robbins in her agenda memo. “Two for half ton trucks and one for a one ton truck.
“As pricing and supply have been unpredictable, administration only tendered three of the four purchases to ensure we didn’t tender more than budget would allow for. After closing the tenders, it is expected the fourth truck can be tendered and purchased within budget.
“Administration will proceed with the fourth truck tender and present to council at a future meeting.”
She stated that the 2023 budget set aside $120,000 for two half ton trucks, while $120,000 for two trucks from last year’s budget that was unspent was also included in this project.
The town inquired about a one ton regular cab 4x4 and received two offers: Stettler Dodge offered a truck for $60,758 while Aspen Ford offered a vehicle for $65,393.
The town also looked into buying a half ton crew cab 4x4 and received the following offers: Stettler Dodge offered a truck for $53,283, Aspen Ford offered one for $60,171 and Gary Moe Chevrolet offered one for $62,873.25.
Lastly, the town looked into buying a half ton extended cab 4x4 and received these offers: Gary Moe Chevrolet ($58,875.25) and Aspen Ford ($60,231).
Robbins stated that all three dealers are local Stettler businesses and all of the vehicles offered to the town met specifications, so price was the prime deciding factor. She did add, however, a $15,000 deck was needed for the one ton truck.
Mayor Sean Nolls stated he was happy to see all three local dealers were involved in the process.
Councillors unanimously approved a resolution to purchase the following vehicles: a half ton crew cab 4x4 truck from Stettler Dodge for $53,283 excluding tax, a half ton extended cab 4x4 from Gary Moe Chevrolet at $58,875.25 plus tax, and the one ton 4x4 from Stettler Dodge for $60,738, excluding tax.
Hitting the skids
Robbins also presented the results of a tender for a brand new skid steer, which saw considerable interest. Eight businesses responded to the tender she noted.
Robbins reminded councillors that the town set aside $55,000 to purchase a new skid steer in the 2023 capital budget, plus revenue the town gets from trading in the old unit.
The following seven offers were received in response to the skid steer tender, with Robbins pointing out the offer from Stettler Equipment Sales and Rental did not meet the specifications of the tender: Rocky Mountain Equipment (CASE) offered a vehicle for $84,700 with a trade-in value of $50,000 for the old unit, Stettler Agri Centre (New Holland) offered a vehicle for $91,460 plus $55,000 for trade in, Brandt Tractor (John Deere) offered a vehicle for $91,790 plus $50,000 for the trade in, Vanee Farm Centre (New Holland) offered a skid steer for $96,220 plus $50,000 for the trade in, Future Ag (CASE) offered a vehicle for $98,660 plus $50,000 for the trade in, Finning (CAT) offered a vehicle for $104,335.20 plus $47,500 for the trade and Tingley’s Harvest Centre (JCB) offered a skid steer for $110,391 plus $45,000 for the trade.
Robbins stated staff evaluated all of the vehicles except the JCB which was over budget and the non-spec offer. They ranked the John Deere highest.
However, Robbins’ recommendation was to purchase the CASE unit from Rocky Mountain Equipment, which is what councillors unanimously agreed to do.