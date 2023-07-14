The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council recently directed staff to proceed with the detailed exterior design of the new Fire Station No. 2 with the alternative sloped roof.
At the request of the committee of the whole on July 4, staff included a steel-sheeted sloped roof as an alternative to the flat and butterfly roofs for the Seeley's Bay facility.
It was noted to council that IDEA Inc. has provided a cost estimate and life expectancy for both the proposed flat roof and an alternative sloped roof. The sloped roof would be sheeted steel.
The estimated installation cost for a flat roof is $122,504, with a life expectancy of 25 to 30 years. The sloped roof installation cost is estimated at $171,351, with a life expectancy of over 50 years.
The proposed timeline is that construction will start in 2023 and be completed in 2024. An amount of $2 million has been included in the 2023 capital budget. The balance of the project costs will be included in the 2024 capital budget for council's approval.
“What we are approving here this evening is not the final design of the facility, but the exterior design,” said TLTI Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke.
“We have to complete the interior design, we have to complete the exterior design, and we have to do the site works, but at this point it’s just conceptual,” added the township’s director of operations, David Holliday.
“We’re working through the process. I checked in with the consultant and he said we’re looking at September before we have a final design complete, and we are going to be tight to make it to the Sept. 11 with the final design to show to council, that has everything that you guys are looking for, but we’re trying to work towards that and this is one of the steps we have to undertake in order to get to that point.”
