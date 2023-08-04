A 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash this week was a thoughtful and loving son who died doing what he enjoyed most, loved ones say.
Tanner Moore, 22, died in hospital after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Monday night on the outskirts of a southeast London subdivision, family and friends told The Free Press.
Moore was a longtime rider who also enjoyed playing video games and being around those closest to him, said his friend Tanner Letourneau.
"He was a very quiet person, but once he got to know you and got comfortable with you, he was very open and humble," he said. "He was very much a family person. He loved his family."
Moore's mom, Beverly, described him as a loving, genuine, thoughtful son with an infectious laugh.
"It was just the little things," she said, such as bringing home her favourite wine or surprising her with tickets to a concert. "He was a really great kid."
London police said the crash happened at the intersection of Commissioners Road and Sheffield Boulevard, west of Veterans Memorial Parkway, at about 8 p.m. Monday.
Moore always wore safety gear while riding, including a full-face helmet and back and chest protector, Beverly said. He also had a GoPro and Bluetooth speaker for his phone.
"He was such a safe rider," she said. "The only thing he could have done to keep himself safer was to wear full leather and full boots. But I don't think that would have saved him anyways."
Moore had zero interest in driving a car and knew he wanted to ride from a young age, taking after his father, Beverly said. "He's gone through maybe five bikes."
Letourneau met Moore through mutual friends in 2017. The two of them shared the same first name and the same type of bike and would go for rides "all over the city," he said.
"He rode around a lot, mostly mindlessly riding. There was no real destination. He was having some of the best times of his life on that bike."
Moore was well aware of the risks of driving a motorcycle, Letourneau added. "It's all part of riding a motorcycle, and he knew that. He knew that one day, he might not make it home."
The 22-year-old leaves behind his parents, younger brother and older stepbrother. His family is planning a celebration of life and is having his body cremated.
"We wanted to bring him home as well. We want him here with us," said his mom, Beverly.
Friends are organizing a memorial ride Aug. 13 to honour Moore and raise awareness about motorcyclists on roads. The route will begin at Walmart at Argyle Mall and include a stop at the crash scene.
"We're going to give him a moment of silence and some loud revs," Letourneau said.
The route is still tentative, but the hope is to end with a ride to Moore's residence in Lambeth "to bring him home on his final ride."