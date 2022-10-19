Residents of Centennial Crescent can breathe a massive sigh of relief now that the east side of the Pan Am St. and Centennial Cres intersection has been repaired and is once again usable. A large swathe of the asphalt from the north sidewalk to the south sidewalk on the east side of the 4-way stop at that intersection had been cut away back in July so that a concrete swale could be installed to manage stormwater runoff and drainage issues. Water tended to pool in that area instead of draining properly.
The swale was installed quickly, and the asphalt was initially scheduled to be repaired in mid-August, but the project encountered difficulties when the company contracted to complete the work ran into delays. The projects in Swan Hills were scheduled, delayed and rescheduled multiple times for roughly two months before the work finally began on Thursday.
There are other sites in town that will be repaired, but the intersection at Pan Am and Centennial was the highest priority because of the level of disruption caused predominately to the residents of Centennial Crescent.