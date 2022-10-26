HOWICK TOWNSHIP – Ahead of the 2022 municipal elections on Monday, the Township of Howick had its council already acclaimed, therefore bypassing the nerves and nailbiting that other municipalities endured for their election.
The new council looks a little different to the previous one, but keeps most of the major players.
Doug Harding is the reeve for the next four years, alongside Deputy Reeve Megan Gibson, who previously served as a councillor. The other three council members serving alongside Harding and Gibson are previous councillors Doug Hargrave and Marvin Grimes, as well as a returning member, Rosemary Rognvaldson.
“It was disappointing that there were not some candidates for council in Township Of Howick to prompt an election… Four years ago we had 13 candidates for five positions,” stated Reeve Harding.
“An election is the democratic process and gives you an idea if your heading in taxpayers’ preferred direction.”