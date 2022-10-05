WALKERTON – This was what a lot of people have been waiting for – a game between two strong teams, filled with end-to-end action from the first faceoff to the final whistle in overtime, and Walkerton stands filled with cheering hockey fans.
Friday night’s match on home ice between the Capitals and their neighbours to the east, the Hanover Barons, ended in a 4-4 tie.
The first period ended with Walkerton down by one, despite scoring seconds into the game – Kevin Perrott from Tayden Hannivan and Sam Shakes – and following up with another goal less than two minutes later – Kyle Durrer, unassisted. Hanover scored at the six-minute mark – Cohen McIsaac, unassisted. Then the Caps got into some penalty trouble and Hanover scored on the power play – Curtis Arnold from Payton McIsaac – and again shorthanded, Arnold from Cohen McIsaac.
Walkerton regained the lead early in a rowdy second period with a goal by Perrott from Shakes, and another later in the period on the power play, Owen Tichbourne from Jett Morningstar and Elliott McCarey.
Hanover tied it up at 4-4 in the third period, Drayton Howell from Arnold, forcing the game into overtime. Neither team scored during the extra period, but the penalties continued until the end of the game.
Saturday in Mount Forest was a different game – the Patriots won 6-3.
Mount Forest came out strong in the first period, racking up three goals before Walkerton got on the scoreboard – Josh Presley from Evan Dewar, Riley Torrie from Elijah Brahaney and Caleb Cribbin, and Jordan Leitch from Jared Rowe. But Walkerton managed to tie the score by the end of the period, with goals by Tyler Ewald from Morningstar, Tichbourne unassisted, and Ryan Oakes from Shakes and Caleb Morrison.
The rest of the game belonged to Mount Forest, who scored two unanswered goals in the second period and another in the third – Bryan Richardson from Cribbin and Matthew Weiler, Cribbin from Dylan Szymanowski and Brahaney, and Cameron Lytle unassisted.
The Caps play their next game on the road, Friday, Oct. 7 in Wingham at 8 p.m. and return to home ice Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
Hanover and Mitchell lead the standings in the PJHL’s Pollock Division with nine points, followed by Mount Forest with eight. Kincardine has five, Wingham has four and Walkerton now has one. Goderich remains at zero.