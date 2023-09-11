By Jaymie White Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SOUTHWEST COAST — If anyone understands the severity and damage a hurricane can cause, it’s residents on the Southwest coast who are still trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona raged through in September of last year. The hurricane season for 2023 started on June 1, but doesn’t end until November 30, and there have already been four recorded hurricanes that have thus far bypassed Newfoundland and Labrador. On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Department of Justice and Public Safety urged the public to be prepared in advance of what is known as ‘peak’ hurricane season. With the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season just days away, the Honourable John Hogan, KC, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, is encouraging residents to know the risks and take action to be prepared for extreme weather events. “Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather and weather-related events. The recent experiences of Hurricane Fiona and the wildfires in Central Newfoundland have shown a need to provide timely and accurate information to the public before and during potential life-threatening events.” The Department said each individual being prepared is essential in these types of significant weather events. “Personal preparedness is critical to the success when managing an emergency situation. In addition to visiting the ‘Be Prepared’ website for emergency best practices and alerts, the public and local governments are reminded to: Ensure roads, ditches and drains are clear of debris;

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you