By Jaymie White Local Journalism Initiative Reporter SOUTHWEST COAST — If anyone understands the severity and damage a hurricane can cause, it’s residents on the Southwest coast who are still trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona raged through in September of last year. The hurricane season for 2023 started on June 1, but doesn’t end until November 30, and there have already been four recorded hurricanes that have thus far bypassed Newfoundland and Labrador. On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Department of Justice and Public Safety urged the public to be prepared in advance of what is known as ‘peak’ hurricane season. With the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season just days away, the Honourable John Hogan, KC, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, is encouraging residents to know the risks and take action to be prepared for extreme weather events. “Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather and weather-related events. The recent experiences of Hurricane Fiona and the wildfires in Central Newfoundland have shown a need to provide timely and accurate information to the public before and during potential life-threatening events.” The Department said each individual being prepared is essential in these types of significant weather events. “Personal preparedness is critical to the success when managing an emergency situation. In addition to visiting the ‘Be Prepared’ website for emergency best practices and alerts, the public and local governments are reminded to: Ensure roads, ditches and drains are clear of debris;
How to stay prepared during hurricane season
- Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wreckhouse Weekly News
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Closures starting soon on Haven Hill
- Letters to the Editor (4): Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Highway closure drags into 2nd week
- A new life in Penticton
- Letters to the Editor (7): Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
- Naramata grow-op cleared for concrete, but OCP still on hold
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Highway reopening still at least week away
- Letters to the Editor (4): Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Work started at highway slide site; still no reopening date
Images
Videos
Latest News
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
- Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
- Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher ahead of a big week of reports on the economy
- Huntsville gets ready to raise The Survivors' Flag on Orange Shirt Day
- 'We are in a childcare desert and we need it to rain childcare dollars'
- Crescent Point plans $1.05B to $1.15B in development capital expenditures for 2024