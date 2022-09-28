It’s not many students that can say they have collaborated with a renowned singer-songwriter, but the students who were in Mrs. Virginia Kostyniuk’s Grade 10 Art class at St. Louis Public School in November of 2021 can. Mrs. Kostyniuk approached Donny Parenteau to have him come to the St. Louis School and speak to her class about songwriting. Parenteau, who toured for 12 years with country music great Neal McCoy before returning to his Saskatchewan roots in Prince Albert and continuing a solo career, is always enthusiastic to work with young people. Donny’s talk to the teenage students soon evolved into a project to not only write a song but also record it. He first asked the students to write poems about their town of St. Louis. Next in a virtual meeting, as a group they picked one line from every person’s poem, which over the course of four virtual sessions became the lyrics for the song. Parenteau then used his expertise and came up with the musical score. In June of this year, Donny along with Blue Walls Studio from the Grant MacEwan Community College, Prince Albert, came to the school and with the vocal help of a few Grade 8 and 9 students, the song was recorded and filmed in the school library.
A public premiere of the music video was held at the St Louis Public School’s Meet the Staff Night on Thursday, September 15, 2022, where students and their families together with members of the St Louis Wapiti Library Board, the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, Gary O from Blue Walls Studio and Donny Parenteau himself, gathered in the school gymnasium to view the video and enjoy stew and Bannock. Principal Greg Walker, on behalf of the school and its students, thanked those who took an interest and contributed to the project. “Without grants from the St. Louis Branch of the Wapiti Library, the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, and the Gabriel Dumont Institute we would not have been able to finance a project of this magnitude. Gary O and the Blue Walls Studio provided the technical expertise that allowed the video to reach such a professional quality, and Donny was able to combine his musical talent with an ability to make the students feel comfortable and confident enough to engage in this work.” Not to be overlooked Walker stressed, was the key role teacher Virginia Kostyniuk played. “Without Virginia, none of this would have happened. She envisioned this and used her connections in the community to get everyone on board. In fact, it was Virginia’s persistence that ensured that this project remained high on our priority list as school.”
Mrs. Kostyniuk also expressed her thanks to all involved saying, “Wea re ever so grateful to the St. Louis Branch Wapiti Library Board, the Gabriel Dumont Institute, the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, Gary O, his son Ethan, and Blue Walls Studio, and especially to Donny Parenteau. Not only did the students far exceed the outcomes of the course, they also learned how to take a project idea from start to finish, and had an authentic once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
On Tuesday September 20th, Parenteau returned to the school on his Metis Musical Tour to share with students about Metis music and culture. He also spoke about the video before it was presented to the entire student body. Tuesday evening the video was shared to the school’s Facebook page and Youtube where, as of Saturday September 24th it had been viewed over 40,000 times and shared on Facebook nearly 1000. To watch the video, it can be found on Facebook by searching slpseagles and clicking on St. Louis Public School, then go to Videos.