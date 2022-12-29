Earlier this spring, the government informed rural municipalities it would be changing the way they can tax companies and residents in 2023. Rural municipalities in Saskatchewan previously had the ability to tax commercial property at nines times the rate that they’ve been allowed to tax agricultural property and effective January 1, 2023, that ratio has now been lowered to seven to one in a change that according to Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) president, Ray Orb, has been too drastic and too quick. Orb said 21 rural municipalities will be affected and the change in the ratio will mean the bulk of the taxes will shift from commercial properties to agricultural properties. For example, if a property in the agricultural class assessed at $200,000 was taxed at 0.5 per cent, making a levy $1,000, a commercial class assessed at that same $200,000 could be taxed at a maximum of 3.5 per cent, making the levy $7,000, rather than 4.5 per cent and a $9,000 levy in the old system.
Orb says SARM has met numerous times with provincial leaders, but many of its concerns have gone unaddressed and he believes that organizations such as the Saskatchewan Growth Coalition have argued in favour of policies such as this because they felt oil and gas were being hurt. A Government Relations Ministry spokesperson said the changes were implemented to “improve tax fairness” and that it “considers the use of all local tax tools and their effect on a municipality’s property tax distribution.” However, a quick search for the Saskatchewan Growth Coalition (skgrowthcoalition.ca) brings up its call for action that takes direct aim at municipal taxes. The SGC call for changes to how property taxes are calculated and limiting the “range of the effective mill rate (EMR) ratio on all property classes from 0.75 to 2.0 in order to produce a more equitable distribution of the property tax burden among the various classes”, those being agricultural, residential and commercial. The picture displayed in their advertisement alongside this call for change is that of abandoned Pool elevator at Lepine, which to those in and around Wakaw represents the sad disappearance of rural communities, but here is used as a symbol of the antiquity of agriculture, while oil and gas heralds the new growth money-maker for the province, claiming that our “tax competitiveness and transparency advantage, especially at the municipal level, is beginning to erode.” The SGC has a simplistic answer to our provincial woes, change municipal taxation because that is what will ensure “investment, jobs, and opportunity don’t flee to neighbouring jurisdictions.” Tim McMillan President & CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, a partner in the coalition, is quoted as saying, “Investment will flow to Saskatchewan if changes to policies achieve property tax fairness and enhanced transparency.” Interestingly, McMillan sat as a SaskParty Cabinet Minister from 2007 until September of 2014 when he accepted the position as president of CAPP.
Reeves and representatives of other rural municipalities also believe there is more behind the change. Larry Lundquist, the reeve of the RM of Eldon, said he believes oil and gas groups had been lobbying the province to change the ratio so they could pay fewer taxes. Brenda Ottenbreit, CAO for the RM of Mervin said, “For the RM of Mervin, it’s $1.2 million in tax revenue that we’re losing. And for a lot of RMs around here, it’s more than that. We either have to change taxes or cut services because $1.2 million is a huge amount of money.” Another problem facing rural municipalities is outstanding tax bills for oil and gas companies. RM of Cambria administrator Monica Kovach said “it’s just not feasible” to collect the money from oil and gas purchasers who won’t want taxes cutting into their income. We need tax enforcement options …”.
At the 2021 Midterm Convention, SARM members voted on a resolution pushing the province to allow municipalities to place liens on oil and gas licences. It passed with 98 per cent support. The resolution was backed by 46 co-sponsors, who are owed at least $19 million in taxes collectively, RM of Eye Hill administrator Jason Pilat said. The problem of delinquent taxes from oil and gas companies is not a new one for rural municipalities. In 2018 SARM members passed a motion that similarly asked for more tools to collect on unpaid taxes from oil and gas companies.
The 2021 resolution states that whereas oil and gas companies are defaulting on their tax payments to rural municipalities, and they are not contributing to the infrastructure, repairs, and upgrades that are necessary as they continue to produce their revenue; … that the Government of Saskatchewan shall ensure compensation to the municipalities for the outstanding taxes of oil and gas companies from the royalties they collect on the sale of these resources. SARM president Ray Orb believed that the 2021 resolution would finally find support with the government in light of the proclamation of Bill 77 in Alberta. Bill 77, the Municipal Government Amendment Act, updated Alberta’s Municipal Government Act to strengthen the budgets of municipalities. The amendments restored a special lien giving municipalities priority over other creditors for oil and gas companies, whether operating or bankrupt, to collect unpaid property taxes. The special lien assigned liability to both the owner and operator for unpaid property taxes, applied to all the debtor’s assessable property within the municipality and also applied to unpaid taxes owing at the passing of the legislation and thereafter. Alberta’s Bill 77 was proclaimed on December 8, 2021, and the amendments came into effect that day.
However, in March 2022 Orb’s hopes were dashed when the Hon. Bronwyn Eyre, Minister of Energy and Resources, sent a response to SARM’s resolution:
Our government is aware of the challenges that certain municipalities are facing when it comes to collecting royalty and taxation revenue from some companies operating on their land. At the same time, we remain mindful of the importance of the oil and gas sector to our province’s economy and the extent to which national and international pressures have hampered resource sectors in recent years.
There is no authority for the Ministry under The Oil and Gas Conservation Act (OGCA), or regulations, to enforce payment of these types of debts (i.e., RM taxes). …That said, we continue to enhance our oversight of the oil and gas sector and recently announced The Financial Security and Site Closure Regulations (FSSCR), expected to come into force in 2022, which provide the basis for additional financial scrutiny of oil and gas licensees.
At the November 2022 SARM Midterm Convention yet another resolution was brought forward concerning the recovery of outstanding taxes from oil well and lease sites that have been deemed ‘orphaned’ by the Ministry of Energy and Resources without passing the information along to either the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency (SAMA) or the municipality. The background for this most recent resolution sums up the problem rather clearly, “the oil industry was able to use the municipality’s infrastructure to develop the wells and the province benefits from the oil revenue these wells produced when they were operational while all the municipality received was the expense of maintaining the roads to provide access to the sites.”
SARM president Orb says the change to the property tax calculations will cause a shift of about $5.84 million, with the agriculture sector paying $3.78 million of that. “You’re used to paying a certain amount of taxes and maybe with some slight increases year to year,” Orb said. “But this is a huge shift and there are going to be implications because of that.” Although the rural municipalities around Wakaw don’t have the luxury nor the headache of oil and gas resources, the upcoming changes will also affect such commercial operations as gravel extraction and therefore the changes will be felt here as well.