Penticton KISU Swim Club continues to be a force to be reckoned with on the competitive, youth indoor circuit. A total of 41 KISU swimmers helped their team to a second place overall finish at the recent Swim BC North and Interior Division Championships in Kelowna. “Divisionals was one of those meets where everything comes together,” said club head coach Tina Hoeben. “It was not only one or two good performances that we walked away with but, so many good performances, that it became hard to keep track. “Swimmers were inspiring other swimmers. The whole club lifted their game.” Overall, KISU scored 2,909.5 points. The boys had 1,842 and the girls 1,067.5, good for second in both divisions.
The total medal count was 22 gold, 24 silver and 31 bronze. Top finishers for the team included Julius Bartkowicz who won three gold and a bronze in the 13-14 boys, Sean Cribb with three gold, two silver and two bronze in the 12 and under boys. Daniel Callahan was right behind his teammate in the 13-14 boys, winning silver in four events. Fraser Glynes collected a silver and three bronze in the 12 and under boys and Andreas Nordlund had a gold, three silver and three bronze in the 15 and over boys. On the girls side, top KISU swimmers included Kyah De Mitri who had six medals, one gold, two silver and three bronze in the 15 and over girls. She also set new provincial qualifying times in six disciplines.
Dayla Yamaoka won a gold, two silvers and one bronze in 13-14 girls, Nina McEachern had a gold and two bronze in 13-14 girls, Issie Grecoff won a pair of golds and a silver in 15 and over girls. The relay teams also chipped in big time. The boys teams won seven medals, three gold and silver and a bronze. The girls had three medals, gold, silver and bronze and the mixed teams had a gold and bronze. A total of 16 KISU swimmers set new provincial qualifying times is over 40 events. Next for the club will be the provincial championships at the University of BC from July 13-16 which, for many of the 20 local swimmers attending, will be the highlight of the season. Five KISU members will also be going to this year’s Speedo Canadian Championships in Toronto Aug. 1-6