COBALT - Cobalt Mayor Angela Adshead has put forward her wish to have Councillor Pat Anderson as the deputy mayor for the town for this term ending in the fall of 2026.
Councillor Doug Wilcox served as deputy mayor for the municipal term from 2018-2022, and had been appointed as deputy mayor by past mayor Mita Gibson for this term. Gibson resigned her seat in early April. Adshead, who had been second in the mayor's race of four candidates, was appointed by council and took up her seat in mid-May. She is now proposing to select a new deputy mayor.
At Cobalt's committee-of-the-whole meeting June 6, Adshead stated that "the Municipal Act has nothing about appointing a deputy mayor and historically the mayor has usually chosen a deputy mayor."
She noted that "some municipalities have it in the procedural bylaw on how a deputy mayor is going to be brought in after a municipal election."
The deputy mayor's seat has historically been through the mayor's appointment, it was noted.
"I feel that Councillor Wilcox was deputy mayor last term for four years and I would like to see another deputy mayor sit," said Adshead.
She said that she and staff looked into the different approaches municipalities have taken to appointing their deputy mayors, and some rotate them frequently and others less frequently.
"I would like to appoint Councillor Anderson as she hasn't sat as a deputy mayor. I feel she has the experience to fill the spot."
Councillor Harry Cooper spoke in support of Wilcox.
"I don't see why we would change it. Doug has been doing it, and he has been doing a good job."
Councillor Angela Hunter asked Anderson directly if she wanted the position, and Anderson responded that she would enjoy doing it.
Councillor Gary Hughes expressed his opinion that "the mayor should have the choice of whoever they want to sit beside them as deputy mayor. They will be working closest with them. They have their confidence. I think that should probably be the rule."
The matter was to be put on the agenda for the June 20 council meeting.
Town manager Steven Dalley suggested that the council may want to look at its procedural bylaw to discuss how it appoints a deputy mayor in the future.