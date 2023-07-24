The much anticipated centennial birthday of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), marking 100 years since 16 villages joined forces to become one governing body, was officially celebrated on Sunday with a large scale festival in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Park.
The whole month has played host to Squamish Nation celebrations, with youth talent shows, cultural days, drumming and singing events, lacrosse games and galas, yet Sunday marked one of few that were open to those outside of the Nation.
Live performances by various Indigenous artists kicked off at 1:15 p.m. and carried on long into the evening, with highlights including DJ O Show, Aysanabee, Bitterly Divine, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.
Family entertainment was aplenty, with miniature golf, lawn games, face painting and stiltwalkers joining the various stalls making up the artisan market. Food trucks kept guests satiated throughout the day.
The festival marked the closing of the Squamish Nation’s month-long celebration, ensuring the festivities went out with a bang.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.