While Pride London festival is a time for celebration, organizers say this year’s event is a reminder of the ongoing battle for LGBTQ rights.
The theme for the 2023 Pride London Festival – never backward, always forward – highlights the need to stand with the LGBTQ community in the wake of rising homophobia and anti-trans hate, they say.
“When we're speaking about recognizing human rights for all, and respect for all, I continue to say education is the key,” said Stephen D’Amelio, secretary and former vice-president and president of Pride London.
“We really want to focus on ensuring that this year, more than ever, yes, there are lots of events happening. Yes, there's lots of fun happening, but that we also recognize there are still people that need to be represented,” he said.
“There is so much more that needs to be done, and it's just not done yet. However, going backward is just not an option.”
The 10-day Pride festival kicked off July 14 and ends this weekend with centerpiece events that include drag queen storytime on Saturday at Victoria Park and the marquee parade on Sunday followed by a concert at the downtown park's main stage with headliner Fefe Dobson, a Toronto pop-rock artist.
More than 110 floats are registered to participate in this year’s parade, which has a new route due to construction. It will start at noon on Queens Avenue, between Quebec and Adelaide streets, proceed west to Colborne Street, north to Central Avenue, west to Wellington Street and finish at Victoria Park.
The jam-packed program ahead of the parade includes everything from a comedy show to a film screening and a party featuring Morgan McMichaels, a Scottish-American drag performer best known as a contestant on the second season of the reality television show RuPaul's Drag Race.
There also are educational programs such as Transformative, a free event at which members of the transgender community can gather, discuss and inform others about the challenges they face.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for open conversations and the ability for Pride to take action toward some of the challenges and issues that the community is facing,” D’Amelio said.
Similar to last year, and following several anti-LGBTQ incidents in Southwestern Ontario, Pride London organizers are in talks with London police and private security. “Security is paramount,” D’Amelio said.
The Pride festivities come on the heels of the 48th Home County Music and Art festival held at Victoria Park last weekend. Despite periods of heavy rain, Home County forged ahead on schedule, artistic director Darin Addison said.
“We’re fortunate because all our stages are covered,” he said. “We have a lot of die-hard patrons that will show up in the rain, they bring their umbrellas and the rain ponchos and they're dedicated to the music.”
Still, the weather may be the reason attendance rates haven’t yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Addison said. Before COVID-19, Home County would draw 50,000 to 55,000 people during the three days. This year’s turnout was similar to the 2022 festival which saw roughly 40,000.
Friday: Concerts, drag performances and programming at Victoria Park from 6 p.m. until late evening.; 6 p.m. Pride Shabbat dinner at the Jewish Community Centre at 536 Huron St.; 7 p.m. interfaith Pride service at First-St Andrews United Church, 350 Queen St.
Saturday: Music DJ, drag story time presented by Rainbow Optimist club, drag performances, concerts at Victoria Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Spotlight party with special guest Morgan McMichaels at 10 p.m. at CJ Hall, 1738 Gore Rd.
Sunday: Noon, annual Pride parade runs from Queens Avenue, between Quebec and Adelaide streets, to Victoria Park, followed by closing speeches, shows and performances.
Info: See full event list as www.pridelondon.ca.