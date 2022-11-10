Among Peterborough County’s lower-tier municipalities, Selwyn Township council is set to see one of the most significant turnovers once newly elected and acclaimed newcomers are sworn-in later this month.
Of the current five-member council, only one council member will continue to serve Selwyn Township constituents during the next term: mayor-elect Sherry Senis, who was acclaimed after serving two terms as the municipality’s deputy mayor.
That means four new faces will soon join Selwyn Township council — a revamp that’s poised to present both challenges and opportunities, newly elected councillors say.
“We have a blank canvas,” John Boyko, councillor-elect for Lakefield Ward, told The Examiner.
“What we need to do first as a council is to sit and have a conversation that goes to this existential question: what is our collective vision for the future of this community? Do we want (Lakefield) to continue to be an independent village with its own charm and character? Once we establish the vision, the principles, all of our decisions will be informed by that.”
With a council reset, township representatives will be able to take a fresh look at what constituents want for the future of their community, Boyko said.
“We have the opportunity to take that blank canvas and make something spectacular — bringing together the existing community with the new community so the existing community is enhanced,” he said.
In terms of challenges, Boyko said new councillors will face a learning curve as they familiarize themselves with protocols and the ins-and-outs of council.
Lakefield restaurateur Brian Henry, councillor-elect for Smith Ward. echoed the hurdles the new council will have to clear as members learn the ropes, but highlighted the benefits of ushering in new faces with diverse backgrounds.
“With so many new faces coming in … there will be fresh eyes, a new vision and a new direction,” Henry said.
For the new council to work effectively and efficiently as a cohesive group featuring several political newcomers, Henry said communication will be key.
“It’s going to require a lot of listening, communication — candid communication — and everyone being forthcoming with their thoughts,” he said.
New council members’ diverse backgrounds and fresh outlooks will be beneficial in the long run, said Bokyo.
“All of us will be bringing something different to the table because of our different experiences and life experiences, but that will make our council better because Selwyn is a very diverse township. We’ve got cottage property and agricultural land and urban centres,” Boyko said.
“The only way our council can do anything is as a collective. We won’t agree with everything, in fact it would be wrong if we agreed on everything. That means some of us aren’t thinking.”
Senis, who has served on Selwyn Township council for 16 years in total, didn’t downplay the challenges a new group of councillors will face.
“They’re definitely going to have to find their feet and to realize what we can and can’t do because a lot of people looking from the outside in think we can do everything and that’s not true,” Senis said. “The province dictates what the rules are, we just enforce them.”
But Senis stressed new voices will open new doors. “They will all bring different perspectives to the table that’s always welcome.”
In terms of issues that could be tackled by council in the next term, most of the newly elected councillors campaigned on certain shared priorities — managing Selwyn Township’s growth responsibly, recruiting and retaining physicians and improving infrastructure and green space.
Asked what Senis’ first motion will be when the new council sits, the mayor-elect said it will focus on climate change and sustainability.
Acclaimed Deputy Mayor Ron Black and Mary Coulas, elected to represent Ennismore Ward, were not available to comment.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.