There is still much work to be done on the Jasper Indigenous Exhibit and it needs to be done right.
That is the reasoning behind Parks Canada putting another postponement of the new feature of Athabasca Park on the schedule.
"Parks Canada’s project team is addressing delays in construction and the grand opening ceremony originally planned for September 30, 2023 has been postponed," read a Parks Canada statement via email to the Fitzhugh.
The green space in front of the Jasper Information Centre was fenced off and work began in November 2021. An original opening date was set for the spring or summer of 2022, though it was later bumped to September that year.
Once completed, the exhibit will be a public walkabout complete with new landscaping and interpretive elements plus artwork to help further the public's understanding. The Jasper Indigenous Forum (featuring representatives from more than 20 Indigenous partner communities along with Jasper National Park's Indigenous Relations staff) had worked for more than a decade to create this exhibit.
As part of its commitment to honouring these connections, the Jasper Indigenous Exhibit will create a space for Indigenous communities to share their connections with these lands.
"Parks Canada and Indigenous partners are working together with the goal of cultivating a better understanding of Indigenous peoples’ perspectives, cultures and traditions. The cultures and identities of Indigenous peoples are rooted in the land, and honouring connections to place is an important element for actions and outcomes related to reconciliation," the statement read.
In 1907, First Nations and Métis peoples were forcibly removed from their homes with the creation of the Jasper Park Forest Reserve, the precursor to Jasper National Park.
The exhibit will have four entrances with panels at each to welcome visitors and to help them recognize the displacement of Indigenous peoples from the land that became Jasper National Park.
Last summer, Parks Canada announced that the exhibit would have its opening ceremony to coincide with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2023.
This spring, however, unanticipated construction issues came to light, forcing a halt on work for retooling. Parks Canada is working to resolve those issues to ensure the project is completed.
"Exhibit construction has been delayed due to quality-related concerns. Parks Canada is exploring various options to address the concerns and to ensure that the exhibit is finished to an acceptable level of quality," the statement continued.
A new opening date for next year will be chosen in collaboration with Indigenous partners, the Parks Canada statement said.
"Parks Canada and the Indigenous partners involved look forward to the successful completion of this exhibit which will showcase Indigenous stories for years to come."