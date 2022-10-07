Former Peterborough MP and deputy mayor candidate Dean Del Mastro defended his political past after being grilled about his 2014 conviction for violating the Canada Elections Act during Thursday night’s final Cavan Monaghan Township all-candidates’ meeting.
The meeting allowed community members at Millbrook-South Cavan Public School to pose questions to candidates. Fourteen out of 15 hopefuls were on hand.
“Mr. Del Mastro,” said Millbrook resident Rob Jackson. “You’ve mentioned numerous times during these all-candidates’ meetings and this evening that you were a member of Parliament. What you failed to mention is that you were convicted …”
Jackson was cut off by moderator Angela Lloyd, a longtime trustee representing the township on the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.
“That question has been ruled out of order,” said Lloyd, adding that there is no room for “personal attacks.”
But Del Mastro chose to respond.
“I got into an accounting dispute with the federal bureaucracy. I went to court with them because I was right … I was accused of donating too much of my own money to myself. I didn’t do that. I didn’t take any money from anyone,” he maintained.
“In fact, I raised more than a million dollars for charity when I was a federal member of Parliament for worthy causes, including the United Way. I put everything I had — everything. Record funding for infrastructure. Record support for Canadians. Record. Record. Record. Record.
“Nobody got more votes than I got when I ran for the City of Peterborough and the County of Peterborough. I hold the record for the most votes in the history of the riding. Every single time I ran for election more people joined with me and supported me. I’m proud of that,” he continued as a cluster of supporters stood and cheered.
Del Mastro served as Conservative MP from 2006 to 2014. He acted as the parliamentary secretary to then prime minister Stephen Harper. In 2014, Del Mastro was found guilty of violating the Canada Elections Act. A judge ruled Del Mastro had exceeded spending limits, failed to report a personal contribution of $21,000 to his campaign and knowingly submitted a falsified document.
In 2015, Del Mastro was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by four months of house arrest and 18 months of probation. He was barred from running for office for five years. Del Mastro maintained his innocence.
Now Del Mastro is running against Coun. Ryan Huntley for deputy mayor of the township in the Oct. 24 municipal election. Deputy Mayor Matthew Graham is running for mayor against former Peterborough mayor Daryl Bennett after current Mayor Scott McFadden decided not to seek re-election.
Jackson later told The Examiner he felt his question did not amount to a “personal attack.”
“I think people need to understand. This man was barred from running for any office for five years. I don’t think the residents of Cavan Monaghan can trust him. I don’t think we can trust him to spend our tax dollars. I don’t think we can trust him to follow the rule of law. He’s proven that,” Jackson said. “I think people need to know who they’re voting for.”
Del Mastro wasn’t the only former Peterborough representative to face questions about his political record.
Bennett, who served as Peterborough’s mayor from 2010 to 2018 but lives in the township, was asked about his role in the opening of the Shorelines Casino Peterborough, which nearly led to the closure of the now-downsized Slots at Kawartha Downs, which has operated in Cavan Monaghan since 1999.
“(As mayor) you advocated in essentially moving the casino, or the majority of it, to the City of Peterborough, which had quite large, long-standing financial implications for Cavan Monaghan Township, which now only receives a small amount,” said an audience member. “That was a pretty big hit to our township’s revenue. So, what do you have to say in response to that … ?”
“When I was mayor of the City of Peterborough, we were presented with an opportunity to move that revenue flow into our city,” Bennett replied. “It was not done lightly. It was not done with any sort of malice whatsoever.”
In 2016, the Great Canadian Gaming went ahead with plans to build a new casino in Peterborough — moving the bulk of the operation from the township to the city.
The township and the city had been in competition for the casino. Bennett, then mayor, pushed for the city to become the new host community for the casino — Shorelines Casino Peterborough — which ultimately opened in 2018 at Crawford Drive and The Parkway.
The township had been receiving $3 million in revenue annually from the casino. Slots remain at Kawartha Downs, with the township continuing to receive some revenue as host.
“I attempted to put a deal together with Cavan Monaghan to leave the revenues primarily (in Cavan Monaghan) and enter into a revenue split that would be very beneficial to the county, to the township and to the city. They chose not to. They gambled. We won. They lost the bulk of the casino,” he continued.
“Was that the right thing to do as the mayor of the City of Peterborough? Yes. Had I been (representing Cavan Monaghan), the casino would have still been here.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.