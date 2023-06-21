A Canadian music legend and her music came roaring into the Bancroft Village Playhouse last week. Courtesy of Tweed and Co. Theatre, Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now examines the life and musical legacy of this legendary Canadian music icon, put on by a talented ensemble cast, and is the first offering in Tweed and Company’s 2023 Summer Series.
Created in partnership by Uncommon Folk Collective and Tweed and Co. Theatre, Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now ran at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from June 14 to June 18, and featured many of Mitchell’s iconic songs, including River, Help Me, Big Yellow Taxi, Woodstock, A Case of You, The Circle Game, and Both Sides Now, which in concert with the ensemble’s spoken word interludes and audio clips of Mitchell herself and her contemporaries, took patrons on a journey through Mitchell’s art and activism.
Mitchell has roots in the area, The Ridge in Limerick Township to be precise, dating back to the 19th century. Born in 1943 in Fort MacLeod, Alberta, Mitchell is an accomplished singer, musician, poet, photographer and visual artist, and her award-winning albums have sold millions of copies around the world, many earning gold and platinum status. A member of the Canadian Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, she is also a member of the Order of Canada. She has worked with a diverse array of artists including Willie Nelson, Peter Gabriel and Chaka Khan, and had her music covered by an equally diverse group of musicians, including Frank Sinatra, Glenn Campbell, and The Byrds.
Tricia Black, Tweed and Company’s creative director and the director of the show, said that they have always wanted to celebrate the music of Canadian female artists and decided that they wanted to put together a theatrical concert. When they were short listing artists, Joni Mitchell came up many times.
“Her music is vulnerable, poetic, timeless and relatable and her life story is one that is so beautiful and intricate. There is this wonderful resurgence happening right now for her and her music, that it felt fitting to tell her story,” she says.
Black says that they are so very proud of the show, that it has been well received and that there is something for everyone, including ASL interpretation, incorporated into the show.
“The cast is incredible, and when singing Joni’s stunning songs, their voices just soar!” she says.
This cast includes; Fae Wood Alexander, Cassie Hope Aubin, Sam Boer, Jacob MacInnis, Summer Kodama, Elizabeth Emmerson, and Jake Schindler.
The matinee show on June 15 was indeed amazing, with the cast not only singing Mitchell’s songs but also playing the accompanying instruments. All the vocals were superb and the cast injected a real vitality and passion into recounting Mitchell’s life and music to the audience. The rapturous applause and standing ovation at the end were testament to how well the cast and crew made this theatrical music experience a true delight to all those in attendance.
Black tells Bancroft This Week that she thinks that because Mitchell’s music is so iconic, people remember exactly where they were when they first heard her songs.
“And having the opportunity to learn more about this Canadian legend is a real treat.”