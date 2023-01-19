While some people like to stay curled up on the couch or by a crackling fireplace in wintertime, others like to get outside in the sun and snow and experience everything the colder months have to offer.
At Riding Mountain National Park, located 99 kilometres north of Brandon, there’s a plethora of winter activities to choose from for people who love the warmth and coziness of the season and for those looking to reconnect with nature and the great outdoors.
The park’s newly renovated visitor’s centre is now open to the public year-round, featuring exhibits, a large fireplace and an official Parks Canada merchandise store. Parks Canada staff are working at the centre Friday through Monday this winter to give out maps, trail updates, park passes and fishing permits. As the Sun previously reported, the centre is also open for Fireside Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. November through March for trivia nights, movies and open mic nights.
Located just behind the visitor’s centre, ice skating paths lead through Wasagaming’s central park. All ski trails are now fully groomed, and skiers can choose between a variety of ski-only and multi-use trails throughout the park.
Winter camping is also an activity that is increasing in popularity at Riding Mountain, according to Parks Canada. Guests can stay in winterized oTENTiks, cabin-tent hybrids, in the Wasagaming Campground at Moon Lake. The oTENTiks feature wood stoves and electrical heat backup. Winter camping is also available in the park’s backcountry if visitors have prior approval from the park.