Another Cudworth Great Western Days has come and gone and as much as the adults have some fun with slo-pitch tournaments and the demolition derby and such, the ones who always seem to have fun no matter what, are the kids. The Cudworth-Hoodoo Fire and Rescue kicked off the annual event with a community favourite on Friday, July 7th, a fundraising barbecue from 11 am – 1 pm. Probably more enticing to the youngest visitors to the ball grounds than the burgers and fries, was the chance to try on some firefighting gear and to push buttons and turn on the sirens in the firetruck.
On Saturday, July 8th the kids could catch a ride on the mini-train touring around the grounds, or they could take a turn getting a ride on one of the horses and ponies brought specifically for that purpose by a local 4-H light horse group. The smiles on their faces said it all. Then the kids could burn off some of their energy in the bouncy houses that were set up next to the concession before they got some temporary tattoos from the Cudworth Childcare Centre volunteers. Of course, the free swimming offered at the Cudworth swimming pool was a perfect way to cool off before heading back to the fairgrounds for the demolition derby. Although there didn’t seem to be quite the same number of entries as some years, there was still a lot of crunching metal and banged-up auto-parts falling off the contestants’ derby vehicles before the “Bumble Bee” claimed first place.
Town fairs organized by the town's recreation board are one of the things that many children remember with fondness once they become adults. Whether it’s the horse rides or the bouncy houses or being sprayed with water from a fire hose in between heats of a demo-derby, the Cudworth’s Great Western Days will likely be one of those fond memories for many children.