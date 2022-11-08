Following the return of Cruise Nights at CraftWorks at the Barn in Selwyn Township after two years of COVID-19 pandemic cancellations, the Fowlers Corners and District Lions Club has donated a total of $25,000 to five area organizations.
Five Counties Children’s Centre, Hospice Peterborough, Boys and Girls Club of the Kawarthas, Camp Maple Leaf and Lions Camp Kirk each received contributions ranging from $6,000 to $4,500.
The money was collected over the course of the 2022 Cruise Night season, which is presented by the club.
Owners of classic, antique and unique cars, along with automobile enthusiasts and live music-lovers, flocked to the CraftWorks grounds, at 124 Lindsay Rd., one kilometre east of Fowlers Corners, every Thursday from May 19 to Sept. 15 — and community members returned in big numbers post-pandemic.
“We had several nights with around 1,000 (in attendance), and we had two nights with about 400 different cruise night cars,” Larry Franks, chair of Cruise Night at CraftWorks, told The Examiner.
“We had a huge number of people who came in and said, wow this is fantastic; great that you’re back in business and we have a place to go now. We had a very strong following.”
The Fowlers Corners and District Lions Club, longtime donors to local organizations, collected the $25,000 through weekly 50/50 draws and gate donations during Cruise Nights, along with support from sponsors.
The club has supported Five Counties Children’s Centre for 34 years, donating over $110,000 in total. Operating for nearly five decades, the centre helps children with physical, communication and development needs. This year, Five Counties Children’s Centre received $6,000 from the Lions Club.
“We have a long-standing partnership with the club and their continued support means more children in our community will receive the treatment they need to be their best,” said Lyn Giles, director of fund development at Five Counties Children’s Centre.
“They’re a great group of people and they put so much effort into the money they raise and we’re very proud to be associated with them. I can’t say enough about the club. Their members are just so generous.”
Hospice Peterborough, which helps people impacted by life-threatening illness or grief through its London Street facility in Peterborough, thanked club members for the contribution.
“We are so grateful to be a recipient of the proceeds from Cruise Night at Craftworks at the Barn. Thank you Fowlers Corners and District Lions Club, Craftworks at the Barn, John Dewar’s Autosource and all the volunteers it took to make the event a success,” reads a statement on Hospice Peterborough’s Facebook page.
Hospice Peterborough received $5,000.
Fowlers Corners and District Lions Club president Herb Lang said Cruise Night offers community members the chance to come together and enjoy outdoor summertime activities, while, at the same time, supporting local organizations who help children with “various needs, and individuals and families dealing with end-of-life stress.”
“We are very fortunate to have community support for our many projects and activities,” Lang continued.
The club will soon begin planning for the 2023 Cruise Night season.
The 2022 season marked the introduction of live music at the weekly event, with more than a dozen bands hitting the stage to entertain attendees.
Franks said Cruise Night-goers can expect live music to return next year.
