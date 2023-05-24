Renfrew – Renfrew recorded its first homicide of the year after a 41-year-old Renfrew man died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered at his residence at 170 Vimy Boulevard last Friday evening and police are still searching for a suspect.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the victim as Jonathan Logan. According to OPP investigators, the shooting was deliberate and they have determined Mr. Logan was the only person targeted at the address.
Mr. Logan was a tenant of the townhouse, one of many units located on the street. The complex is owned and operated by the Renfrew County Housing Corporation (RCHC). Although OPP investigators have not commented on any potential motive behind the murder, several neighbours stated the occupants of the unit were allegedly involved in the purchase and selling of illegal drugs. The unsubstantiated allegations remain unproven.
Chaotic Evening
Police said they were called to the residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds. Within minutes, about a dozen OPP cruisers and two ambulances were on scene while at the same time yellow tape was placed around the entrance to the unit as well as closing off the primary entrance to the complex.
Mr. Logan was transported to Renfrew Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity was released by police Monday afternoon.
A suspect believed responsible for the fatal attack fled the scene just prior to the arrival of police and according to Craig Wright, a resident at the Vimy complex who returned home shortly before 11 o’clock, the scene was chaotic and frightening.
“I received a call and when I got to the main entrance, I was met by police officers before I was allowed to go to my residence,” he told the Leader. “It was something I will never forget. Not only were there cruisers but throughout the evening, several OPP vehicles were coming and going and that included vans and trailers.”
Mr. Wright, who lives two doors down from the unit occupied by Mr. Logan, said he and several other residents had repeatedly voiced concerns to the RCHC.
“We have repeatedly told the housing staff of the illegal activity going on in there but they told us they tried to evict the occupant but he refused to move,” he said. “This was predictable. There are cars and people coming and going day and night and they are there for one reason. We have found needles and drug paraphernalia and I told housing staff this was going to end up one way and it will be trouble.”
Mr. Wright was among several neighbours who could only watch from their windows or front porch as police officers searched the area for any evidence linked to the crime. He said his 13-year-old daughter witnessed paramedics transporting Mr. Logan to an ambulance when they stopped to perform CPR on the victim as well as using a resuscitator.
“My daughter basically watched a man die as the paramedics placed the pads on him and shocked him on the way to the ambulance,” he said. “That is something no child should see and she knows he died from a gunshot wound. It has really affected her and she is receiving counselling at school to help her deal with the trauma.”
Mr. Wright said he has motion detector cameras placed outside his doors and when he arrived home Friday evening, he discovered the cameras were unplugged.
“It seems a little convenient that the one night there is an incident and somebody unplugged my cameras,” he said.
Several neighbours were interviewed by Leader staff over the weekend and all but two asked to remain anonymous because of fears for their safety. They corroborated Mr. Wright’s interpretation that it was common to see visibly intoxicated people and a steady flow of vehicles parked in front of the residence for a matter of minutes and quickly leave.
Some neighbours stated they did not hear any gunshots on Friday evening, and although they were upset by the death of Mr. Logan, none appeared surprised by the turn of events.
According to media reports one neighbour said they saw the tenant of the unit on Vimy outside with his phone in his hand. The neighbours said they recognized the shooting victim and his girlfriend as friends of the tenant when they emerged from the unit.
They also stated in media reports that when first responders took the victim away on a backboard, the girlfriend, according to neighbours, said: “Hurry up. He doesn’t have much longer.”
Residents Want Answers
Shortly before noon on Saturday, police removed the yellow tape around the complex and tenants were not stopped for information as they entered and exited the complex. Police have remained up to the time of publication with one OPP cruiser parked in front of the unit as it is still considered an active crime scene and a second unmarked vehicle is stationary.
Police have confirmed the suspect remains at large, but they have not released any details related to the identity of their suspect or any indication where the suspect may be at this time.
The OPP have released very little information regarding the case other than there is a heavier than normal police presence in Renfrew and the identity of the deceased. The RCHC, which has owned the complex for the last couple of years, has not made any public statements in relation to the incident, or events leading up to it.
Some residents of the complex arrived at the RCHC office at 450 O’Brien Road on Tuesday morning and laid the blame squarely on RCHC management. Mr. Wright and three other residents were outside the main door demanding the eviction of an individual who was also a resident of 170 Vimy Blvd.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “For more than two years they (RCHC) have been telling us they have been trying to evict one of the tenants, but so far nothing has happened. Despite police showing up all the time and all the drug stuff found around the unit, nothing is done. The complex was previously owned by Opeongo Non-Profit and I can tell you this nonsense would not have been tolerated.
“I called the RCHC Friday night when a dozen police cars were on site and a body taken away by ambulance and they told me it was not their emergency. I told them that you guys own the buildings and it is your responsibility to provide a safe place for us, and that includes all the children, a safe place to live. I was shocked at the reply.”
Another resident who joined Mr. Wright at the housing office echoed his concerns.
“We have many young children and families who just want to live where they are not exposed to the drug trade and not have to worry about finding needles and other drug stuff laying around,” she said. “This past weekend we had beautiful weather and you didn’t see any kids outside playing like usual on Sunday, and Monday a few were out but even the kids are scared to come out and play.”
Mr. Wright said if the murder was related to drugs, it could have happened to any neighbourhood in any city at any time and he asked that his community not be tainted as a safe place to sell and buy drugs.
“I knew Jon and I told him several times after the two other people moved in that he was headed for trouble and nothing good would come of it,” he said. “He drank, but up until they arrived, I never saw him get mixed up with drugs and I just had a feeling something bad would happen.”
Renfrew Mayor Reacts
Mayor Tom Sidney said Renfrew is under a spotlight right now and he wants to get the message out that the town of 8,000 is still one of the safest communities to live and raise a family.
“The entire episode is really sad and many residents of the town are feeling sad after what took place on Friday night,” he told the Leader. “But I ask anyone who does not live in Renfrew but heard about the murder not to judge our community after one tragic incident. The truth is that too many people use illegal drugs in every city across Canada and Renfrew is one of them.
“Don’t judge all the people who live at the Vimy Boulevard complex as somehow involved in illegal activity because they are not. There are plenty of good folks who just want to raise a family in a safe environment. I think what the incident will do is bring together people and agencies so we can begin a conversation about drug use in our town and ways we can work together to find solutions to the problem.”
The investigation is being conducted by the Renfrew OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Centre of Forensic Sciences. Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are assisting.
The OPP is urging residents to report any suspicious activity to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 (or 911). Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)