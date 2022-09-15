Now you can get an accessible parking permit without leaving your home or office.
Those needing accessible parking permits are encouraged to "skip the line and (apply or renew) online,” said Ellen Samek, media spokesperson for the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery.
Online services now enable individuals with accessibility needs and organizations who support them to apply for, renew, and replace lost or stolen accessible parking permits online without waiting in line at a ServiceOntario location.
“We are removing barriers for Ontarians with disabilities who are applying for, or renewing, accessible parking permits,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “I’d like to thank all those who participated in the testing phase of the application, helping us ensure their voice is captured in the services we are developing.”
To apply for an accessible parking permit, your regulated healthcare practitioner must certify that you have a health condition that meets specific eligibility requirements.
Permits are also available to an individual or company vehicle used to transport people with disabilities.
There are approximately 770,000 accessible parking permits in use throughout Ontario. Last year, ServiceOntario issued close to 255,000 permits.
Previously, people or organizations applying for an accessible parking permit needed to apply in-person or by mail, requiring time-consuming, long, stressful wait times at busy ServiceOntario locations, or weeks of waiting for processing and mail delivery.
“Having the option to apply for and renew accessible parking permits online will save people precious time,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.
The initiative also enables organizations and not-for-profits that support disabled Ontarians to spend more time with their clients and less time on administrative matters.
In addition to the new online channel, individuals may still request, renew, or replace their accessible parking permit by mail or in-person at a ServiceOntario location.
Visit ontario.ca/page/get-accessible-parking-permit to apply for a permit, or ontario.ca/renew to renew or replace a permit.