Providing paid sick days for employees is one of the easiest and most cost-effective way for employers to keep their staff and businesses healthy and protect the community from COVID-19, Peterborough medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott says.
“We are strongly encouraging all workplaces to offer additional paid sick days, beyond the three provincially subsidized days, as this is often not enough time for someone to recover from respiratory illnesses like influenza or COVID-19 and they may otherwise come to work ill,” said Piggott in a letter dated Thursday that was addressed to all employers in Peterborough city and county and in Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.
The availability of paid sick days affects the decision of sick employees to stay home or go to work, he said.
“Put simply — we want people to stay home when they are sick,” he said in the letter. “The threat of COVID-19 continues to be significant for our community ... a trend that will likely continue in the weeks and months ahead.”
“As the eighth wave appears to be on our doorstep, we are imploring the business community to get ‘back to the basics’ to ensure that future waves aren’t as severe or as frequent,” he continued.
”Breaking the chain of transmission is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and I can’t overstate how important your actions are, not only to just your setting, but to the community as a whole.”
The province had formerly outlined mandatory public health measures in workplaces in its earlier Reopening Ontario Act, but those regulations are no longer in place.
Piggott says providing paid sick days may seem counterintuitive from an economic perspective, but research shows it can actually be an economic driver for a business.
Paid sick days will also protect “our already overburdened health-care system,” he said.
Rhonda Keenan, president and chief executive officer of Peterborough and Kawarthas Economic Development, told The Examiner the issue of paid sick days “is a really tough situation.”
“It is a very fragile system and each business is trying to find the ultimate solution that works for both their employees as well as their customers,” she said.
“Determining the correct number of days in terms of length of illness/number of days is not our area of expertise, I believe that should be left to the health experts to advise on that,” Keenan said.
Local employers are struggling to find talent and resources right now, she continued, and losing additional workers to illness puts more stress on businesses. This has been an ongoing challenge throughout the pandemic, she said.
“Without workers, local businesses are having a difficult time. Ultimately, it is clearly an advantage for an employer to help curb the spread of infectious diseases. However, each type of business will have different tools and limitations that they will need to work through,” Keenan said.
Some employees may be able to work remotely without having to stop work altogether, while grocery stores or food processing industries still need to stay open, but are struggling to do so without a full complement of staff which may impact their operations and their output, she said.
Piggott said Peterborough Public Health’s board of health has advocated for adequate paid sick leave at a provincial level and requested the province address the broader issue of paid sick days after the pandemic has been resolved.
But providing paid sick days is something Peterborough an area employers can do to protect the health of the workplace and their local community, he said.
