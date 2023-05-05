Canadian heritage and history took centre stage Wednesday, May 3, in the NBCC Woodstock gymnasium as 75 Grade 5 to 9 students from the Anglophone West School District showcased their research, knowledge and pride in Canada's history. "We want students to question, wonder and discover all they can about Canadian heritage and culture," said Eric Church, who served as Heritage Fair coordinator with Beverly Jacobson and Avis Filton. Church admitted he was "passionate" about the fair and excited to see the students share his passion. "It's a really lovely experience," he said. "It's so important to see this passion." Jacobson said three students from the district would advance to the Provincial Heritage Showcase hosted by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy. Church said 11 volunteer judges would select which students and projects advance. He said they will announce the winners on May 9 through a virtual celebration available to all schools. Church said the quality of the display helps, but judges also want the students to share the backstory about their respective projects. The subject matter chosen by students varied widely, from historical heroines like Laura Secord to the historical significance of Canadian curling to the family-tree connections of British Home Children. Charlotte, a student from Townsview School in Woodstock, said she chose Laura Secord as her subject, highlighting her heroic race through the Upper Canada wilderness to warn of a pending American military attack. "I was tired of hearing, 'he did this' or 'he did that,'" Charlotte said as she explained her decision. While her project required extensive research, it was never a burden. "It was fun researching it," Charlotte said. Fellow Townsview student Rori-Kate displayed her project next to Charlotte. She also searched the Canadian history books for another female pioneer. She presented a display dedicated to Jennie Smillie, the Ontario woman who became the world's first female surgeon. Rori-Kate said Smillie not only knocked down the medical community's walls holding women back, but she went on to build a hospital to serve her community. Some students used personal experience as the inspiration for their project. Ella, from Nashwaaksis Middle School, turned a Pee Wee hockey trip to Quebec City's famous hockey tournament and winter carnival into a "Vieux Québec" showcase. Ella absorbed more than the fun of playing hockey and the excitement of the Québec Carnival. She recognized the city's remarkable history, including the Plains of Abraham, the site of the history-changing battle. Brady, of Hubbard Elementary School in Oromocto, delved into Canada's rich curling history and the sport's and his family's historical ties to Scotland. Brady even convinced his older sister, who represented New Brunswick at the U18 National Curling Championships this winter in Timmins, Ont. to be part of his display. "She's my prop," Brady said with a grin. Maria, from Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock, also drew inspiration from within the family. She said her late great-grandmother Elsie was a British Home Child, compelling her to dive deeper into the story. While Maria doesn't remember her great-grandmother, her display showcased photos of baby Maria sitting on Great-Grandma Elsie's lap. Maria even handed out chocolate chip cookies she had baked the night before using her great-grandmother's recipe. Michael, a John Caldwell High School student in Grand Falls, drew inspiration from his family's summer vacations at their cottage in St. Martins, a major shipbuilding hub in the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries. "Shipbuilding was a big part of our history," Michael said. From the Donald Fraser School in Plaster Rock, Mason dedicated his showcase to the Battle of Vimy Ridge. " I was interested in its history," Mason said. While the students displayed their projects in one part of the gym, several groups and organizations set up booths near the entrance. The ANAVETs was one of the more than a dozen such participants. The veterans' organization's District Command President for New Brunswick and Quebec, Manderville Canam, said the students impressed him and the other ANAVETs members Bob MacFarlane and Woodstock Unit 95 president Scott Lang. "The kids are asking wonderful questions," Canam said. He said the students showed genuine concern about our history and our future, suggesting some adults could learn from the students' focus on what's important. Because of the district's size, not all schools, including Cambridge Narrows at the far southeastern edge of the district, could attend the event in Woodstock. However, he said they could take part by video link. He said the judges could view their projects without students travelling to Woodstock. Church said this year's Heritage Fair is the first in-person event since the pandemic began. Heritage Fairs are supported by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, the Department of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs, the New Brunswick Museum, the Council of Archives New Brunswick, the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame, the New Brunswick Federation of Labour and the University of New Brunswick (Faculty of Education).
Heritage Fair aims at making students 'question, wonder, discover'
- Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter River Valley Sun
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart deal takes down Structurlam
- Stephenville council notes
- Matheson Creek Farm transitioning to winery
- Cancer handcuffs city’s top cop
- Happy 100th birthday
- A path to a more pedestrian-friendly future
- Letters to the Editor (3): Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Summerland's worst roads
- Defiant Kelowna church loses second appeal, must pay fine
- BCHL to go independent
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Police arrest suspect in Atlanta shooting; 1 dead, 4 wounded
- Simon Fraser University hires lawyer after student-athletes voice concerns
- “Music for the Mind” shows importance of music to mental health
- Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
- RM agrees to go to mediation and votes to invite a former councillor to represent RM at mediation
- 5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant