Observant passers-by may have noticed that there has been a little bit of change to the gazebo, or outdoor shelter, outside the Keyano Centre. It is now sporting a brand-new door that will soon be fitted with a lock. It is unfortunate, to say the least, that this step has become necessary.
The Swan Hills Community Club (SHCC), the non-profit organization that manages the Keyano Centre, has had their hands full in dealing with ongoing mischief and vandalism taking place in the gazebo. Fires have been started in the structure multiple times; in one case, a hole had been burnt into the picnic table inside the shelter, and on another occasion, a fire had been lit in the corner. Fortunately, these fires have not gotten out of control yet, but that is always a possibility. With this structure built directly onto the side of the Keyano Centre, it wouldn't take much for an uncontrolled fire to cause some significant damage to the community facility.
In addition to the fires, the gazebo regularly gets filled with litter and garbage. This may not sound like a huge issue, but every time someone or a group leaves the structure in a giant mess (whether from garbage or the residue after someone has been playing with fire), someone has to clean it up. The cleaning costs end up being the SHCC's responsibility. These costs can add up significantly; the club pays janitor fees of roughly 10 hours per month cleaning up the gazebo after it had been trashed on multiple occasions. This is a significant cleaning bill, especially for such a short period of time. And particularly when the bill goes to a non-profit organization.
The SHCC has called the RCMP in response to some of the more serious incidents, but the officers aren't really left with much to go on if the people responsible aren't caught in the act. The Swan Hills RCMP detachment and the Community Peace Officer check in on the premises in the evenings and on weekends in an effort to prevent more incidents from occurring, but the problems continue.
In light of these incidents, the SHCC has been left with no choice but to restrict public access to the gazebo. "It has become a real problem," said President Phyllis Webster. "It is a frustrating situation for us and was a hard decision to make, but if people cannot respect and care for our community’s facilities, they will be locked up."
The facility will be unlocked for hall rental only, but it will have to be locked up again after the event has finished.
It's unfortunate when the actions of a few impacts the rest of the community.