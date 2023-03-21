A fire on Monday afternoon, March 20, significantly damaged and potentially destroyed a home which sat at 886 Upper Main Street (Route 103) in Woodstock for over a century.
Woodstock Fire Department Chief Harold McLellan said the crew, which arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., continued an interior attack on the fire for more than three hours.
Several firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, began immediately to conduct an interior assault from the older home's second floor. As fire crews worked, smoke billowed through eaves.
"We held it to where we could hold it," the chief said.
McLellan said the house's owner, who he believes is the only home occupant, was at work when the mid-afternoon fire ignited. He said passersby noticed the smoke and called in the fire.
He said they managed to open the door to rescue two dogs just before fire crews arrived. He said one of the frightened dogs ran away but was safely located after a long search.
McLellan said the fire started in the attached back porch and travelled to the roofline of the main house.
He said it eventually reached the older house's attic, becoming a brutal battle for the fire crews.
Describing the home, like many homes of its era, as "balloon construction," with 2 X 4 lumber running from the roof to the basement wall, McLellan said the fire presented a challenge for firefighters.
On the other hand, he added, the blaze may have destroyed a newer home quickly.
McLellan said the fire caused significant damage to the entire structure, destroying its roof. He said the homeowner and insurance company would decide if the home could be saved. He said that would probably depend upon the cost of repairs.
While the roof, attic and second floor saw most of the fire damage, the chief said the entire structure sustained significant smoke and water damage.
McLellan said fire crews, with directions from the homeowner, carried some collectibles and personal items, including guitars, to safety.
The chief praised his team's work, which battled hours in the smoke and heat to bring the fire under control finally. He said they left the building with the fire completely extinguished.
"The boys did a super overhaul," he said, noting the lack of flare-ups after they left the scene.
As the fire weakened the roof, McLellan said he had to be aware of the safety of his team inside the structure.
"It's always life over risk," he said.
McLellan said the firefighters controlled the situation before that became a factor.
He said fighting a fire of this type is physically demanding.
"We had some tired boys," he said.
McLellan said they notified the Red Cross to support the displaced homeowner if he requested it.
Ambulance NB, the RCMP, the Woodstock Police Force and NB Power line crews also attended the fire scene.
McLellan said the firefighters had to be aware of the high-voltage power lines running near the front of the house.
The fire chief returned to the site with investigators from the Fire Marshal's Office Tuesday morning, March 21. He said they determined the fire as "accidental" but declined to offer more details.