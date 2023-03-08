In an event that's sure to bring excitement to students, parents, and teachers alike, the Scholastic Book Fair is returning to Swan Hills School from March 14 – 16.
With a wide selection of books available, including picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, and non-fiction titles, there's bound to be something that will appeal to everyone. Over 100 titles will be available, all carefully selected by Scholastic to appeal to students of all ages, interests, and reading levels. It's a great way to encourage a love of reading.
One of the many great things about the Scholastic Book Fair is that it's not just about buying books; it's also an opportunity to discover new authors, genres, and topics.
The Scholastic Book Fair also benefits the school in a number of ways. The school will receive a minimum of 50% of the fair's sales back in library materials and programming funds. All the proceeds from the book fair will be used to purchase or acquire new books for the library. In addition, the book fair helps promote a culture of reading and learning within the school, which can positively impact student achievement and academic success.
Students can browse and purchase items from the fair on scheduled classroom visits during the school day. The fair will also be open to the public on March 14 – 15 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and March 16 from 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM.
Visit digital.scholastic.ca/sites/bookfairs/featured-books for a preview of the books available at this year's book fair.