The Big Backyard BioBlitz is back in Brandon this long weekend, challenging people of all ages and abilities to monitor their outdoor spaces for wildlife of all kinds.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC) fourth annual Big Backyard BioBlitz started yesterday and runs until Monday from coast to coast, with participants documenting as many species that they observe as possible within a specific area and time.
The more people know about nature, the more they can support it. The BioBlitz is often the first step toward conservation that people take, and can leave them wanting more, said Evan Balzer, NCC’s engagement co-ordinator for its Manitoba region.
“This really is, in many ways, for folks that are kind of getting interested in conservation,” he said, “[but] also for those that are kind of deep into it already. This is a fun expression of that interest.”
From backyards to provincial and national parks, on lunch breaks and on vacation, participants can snap photos of the plants and animals they find around them and then submit their observations to iNaturalist, a crowd-sourced species inventory app for smart devices.
These observations can help scientists take stock of local biodiversity, track rare species and fight invasive ones. Scientists want as much information as possible about the plants and animals across Canada, and NCC will compile all of the information that is gathered during the BioBlitz about species populations and locations. The information will then be made available for scientists and conservation planners, who can use it to inform protection and restoration efforts and strategies.
During last year’s Big Backyard BioBlitz, 9,100 participants logged more than 53,000 wildlife and plant observations across the country. More than 5,300 different species were documented, the most frequent being monarch butterflies, which are classified as endangered globally.
The most common invasive species was wild carrot. Also known as Queen Anne’s Lace, wild carrot is a non-native wildflower that grows along roadsides and outcompetes native plants for water, sunlight and space.
Manitoba more than held its own in last year’s BioBlitz when it came to participation and observations, Balzer said.
“We were pulling our weight. We had just about 500 folks who collectively logged almost 4,000 observations here in Manitoba.”
To join in this year’s BioBlitz, people can use their smartphone, tablet or digital cameras to take pictures or record the sounds of birds or other wildlife they observe, whether it’s from a house, apartment or condo, or in a city, suburb or rural area. People can also venture into natural areas like forest sand wetlands for the event.
The event illustrates that people don’t have to be in the wilderness to immerse themselves in nature — when they slow down and focus on the small details, even walking to the mailbox or having tea on the balcony can be an opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.
“Whether you’re in a city, whether you’re out at the cabin, if you’re living in an apartment — no matter what your context is, you can get out and learn something about nature,” Balzer said.
The BioBlitz is a great way to be part of something big that can help the environment, NCC’s Manitoba community relations manager Christine Chilton said.
“By documenting the wild specie that you see, including plants, birds, insects, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, lichen and fungi, you’re contributing to the protection of nature by helping conservation experts take stock of local biodiversity, track rare species and tackle invasive ones.”
Registration for the event can be completed at backyardbioblitz.ca. Once registered, participants will receive a step-by-step guide on how to participate, along with photography tips and information about species identification. Participants can also share their observations on social media using #NCCBioBlitz to be entered to win a NCC prize back.
The BioBlitz is an activity that is family friendly, and participants don’t need to be nature or conservation savants to take part. No expertise or biology degree is required. Participants with children can download activity sheets, including word searches, bingo cards, matching games and colouring pages at the BioBlitz website.